Duthie Power Services Launches Redesigned Website to Enhance Customer Experience

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duthie Power Services, Southern California's Generator Experts for over 60 years, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, created in partnership with Digi-Solutions. The refreshed site offers a modern look, streamlined navigation, and improved functionality to better serve commercial and industrial customers seeking generator sales, service, rentals, and maintenance.

Screenshot of the home page on Duthie Power Services' newly redesigned website.

The new website provides visitors with easier access to Duthie Power's trusted tools and resources. Customers can continue to use the popular Fuel Consumption Calculator and Power Requirements Calculator, designed to help facilities determine the right amount of fuel and generator size for their operational needs. The site also features the Duthie Power blog, an informative resource covering generator maintenance, regulatory updates, and practical insights for facility managers, building engineers, and operators.

"We wanted to make sure our website matched the reliability and expertise our customers expect from us in the field," said Jennifer Watkins, Marketing Manager at Duthie Power Services. "With the redesign by Digi-Solutions, we've made it faster and easier for visitors to find what they need—whether it's a quick calculation, in-depth information, or an easy way to request a quote for new service."

The updated site reflects Duthie Power's ongoing commitment to combining industry-leading generator knowledge with customer-first service. Visitors will find clear pathways to explore and request services or learn more about generator solutions tailored to their unique power needs.

To experience the redesigned website, visit www.duthiepower.com.

About Duthie Power Services

Founded in 1965 with offices in Long Beach and Escondido, CA, Duthie Power Services is Southern California's trusted source for generator sales, rentals, service, and maintenance. The company is dedicated to providing dependable backup power solutions backed by technical expertise and a strong commitment to safety and quality assurance. Learn more at www.duthiepower.com.

About Digi-Solutions

Digi-Solutions is a digital design and development firm specializing in custom websites, digital branding, and online tools that help businesses connect with customers more effectively. Learn more at www.digi-solutions.com.

