Duthie Power Services Sponsors Key Touchpoints at IFMA San Diego's Annual Golf Tournament

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duthie Power Services is proud to announce its sponsorship of both the putting green and registration table at the upcoming IFMA San Diego Annual Golf Tournament, a premier networking and fundraising event for facility management professionals across the region.

Hosted by the San Diego Chapter of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA), the annual golf tournament—held in conjunction with World FM Day—brings together facility managers, service providers, and industry partners for a day of connection, competition, and community engagement. The 2026 event is scheduled for May 13 and serves as one of the chapter's signature gatherings of the year.

As the sponsor of the putting green, Duthie Power will be front and center where golfers warm up and fine-tune their short game before heading out on the course. Additionally, by sponsoring the registration table, Duthie Power will play a key role in welcoming attendees and helping set the tone for a seamless and engaging event experience from the moment participants arrive.

"Events like the IFMA San Diego Golf Tournament are about more than just golf—they're about building relationships with the facility managers and organizations we serve every day," said Randy Gross, Director of Operations at Duthie Power Services. "We're proud to support IFMA San Diego and contribute to an event that strengthens our industry connections in such a meaningful way."

Duthie Power's involvement reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting the facility management community throughout Southern California. From mission-critical backup power solutions to preventive maintenance and emergency service, the company partners closely with facility managers to ensure operational continuity when it matters most.

"Having a presence at both the registration table and the putting green gives us a great opportunity to connect with attendees throughout the day," said Nathan Woods, San Diego Service Manager at Duthie Power Services. "We're looking forward to meeting new faces, reconnecting with longtime partners, and supporting an event that brings so much value to the IFMA community."

IFMA San Diego's annual golf tournament is known for combining relaxed networking with impactful sponsorship activations, offering participating companies meaningful ways to engage with attendees across the course.

For more information about Duthie Power Services and its comprehensive generator solutions, visit www.duthiepower.com.

About Duthie Power Services

Founded in 1965 with offices in Long Beach and Escondido, CA, Duthie Power Services is Southern California's trusted source for generator sales, rentals, service, and maintenance. The company is dedicated to providing dependable backup power solutions backed by technical expertise and a strong commitment to safety and quality assurance. Learn more at www.duthiepower.com.

SOURCE Duthie Power Services