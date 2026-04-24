Duthie Power Services Announces 2026 Sponsorship with the San Diego Padres

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duthie Power Services, a leading provider of commercial generator service, maintenance, and rental solutions throughout Southern California, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the San Diego Padres for the 2026 season. This partnership underscores Duthie Power's continued commitment to supporting the San Diego business community—especially commercial property owners who depend on reliable backup power.

As part of the sponsorship, Duthie Power will bring energy and engagement directly to fans by sponsoring the popular "Swag Toss" promotion during select home games against the Cardinals, Dodgers, Giants, and Yankees. Additionally, the company will debut a :30 commercial spot airing throughout the season on Padres.TV, produced in collaboration with San Diego-based LOMA Media.

For commercial property owners and facility managers across San Diego, this partnership reflects Duthie Power's growing local presence and dedication to keeping critical systems running—whether in office buildings, healthcare facilities, industrial campuses, or mixed-use developments.

"Our team has been proudly serving the San Diego market for years, and this sponsorship is a natural extension of our investment in the region," said Randy Gross, Director of Operations at Duthie Power Services. "We understand how vital reliable backup power is for commercial properties, and this partnership with the Padres allows us to connect with the community in a meaningful and memorable way."

Nathan Woods, San Diego Service Manager at Duthie Power Services, added, "San Diego is home to a wide range of businesses that simply can't afford downtime. Whether it's planned maintenance or emergency response, our team is here to support property owners with dependable service. Partnering with the Padres gives us a fun platform to reinforce that message while celebrating the city we serve."

Duthie Power Services specializes in preventative maintenance, emergency service, load bank testing, fuel polishing, and rental generators for commercial and industrial clients. With a dedicated San Diego team and a customer-first approach, the company continues to be a trusted partner for facilities that require uninterrupted power.

As the 2026 season gets underway, Duthie Power looks forward to cheering on the Padres while strengthening its connection with San Diego's commercial property community—both in the stands and behind the scenes where reliability matters most.

For more information about Duthie Power Services and its offerings in San Diego, please visit https://www.duthiepower.com/sandiego/

About Duthie Power Services

Founded in 1965 with offices in Long Beach and Escondido, CA, Duthie Power Services is Southern California's trusted source for generator sales, rentals, service, and maintenance. The company is dedicated to providing dependable backup power solutions backed by technical expertise and a strong commitment to safety and quality assurance. Learn more at www.duthiepower.com.

SOURCE Duthie Power Services