Duthie Power Services Revamps Service Department Structure to Enhance Customer Experience

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duthie Power Services announced today a strategic restructuring within its Service Department designed to further streamline customer support, technician scheduling, and day-to-day service coordination. Under the leadership of Service Managers Johnny Bradford and Nathan Woods, the department has introduced a newly defined Service Advisor role to better support customers and field technicians alike.

Under the updated structure, each Service Advisor is now responsible for managing a dedicated team of Generator Technicians. This team-based approach creates a single, consistent point of contact for customers while improving internal communication and accountability across service operations.

By aligning Service Advisors directly with specific technician teams, Duthie Power Services is able to respond more efficiently to service requests, proactively manage technician schedules, and reduce administrative bottlenecks. Customers benefit from clearer communication, faster resolution times, and a deeper familiarity with their facilities and equipment.

"This structure allows our Service Advisors to truly advocate for both the customer and the technician," said Johnny Bradford, Service Manager at Duthie Power Services. "They understand the workload, the urgency, and the technical requirements, which helps us deliver more consistent and reliable service."

Nathan Woods, San Diego Service Manager, added that the new model also supports long-term relationship building. "Our customers aren't just calling into a general queue—they're working with a Service Advisor who knows their site, their generator, and their expectations. That familiarity makes a real difference, especially during critical or emergency situations."

The revamped Service Advisor model reflects Duthie Power Services' ongoing investment in operational excellence and customer-focused service delivery. By strengthening the connection between customers, technicians, and administrative support, the company continues to raise the bar for commercial generator service throughout Southern California.

For more information about Duthie Power Services and its service capabilities, visit https://www.duthiepower.com/.

About Duthie Power Services

Founded in 1965 with offices in Long Beach and Escondido, CA, Duthie Power Services is Southern California's trusted source for generator sales, rentals, service, and maintenance. The company is dedicated to providing dependable backup power solutions backed by technical expertise and a strong commitment to safety and quality assurance. Learn more at www.duthiepower.com.

SOURCE Duthie Power Services