Duty-free Retailing Market Size to Grow by USD 6.04 Billion | Growing Online Duty-free Shops to Emerge as Key Market Trend | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Trend: The growing online duty-free shops is a duty-free retailing market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Major vendors of the global duty-free retailing market, such as Dufry AG, Delhi Duty Free, and Dubai Duty Free, have launched their online sites to provide a hassle-free shopping experience to their customers. These online stores provide several promotions such as discounts to attract more customers. The online stores also provide additional services as well.

Market Challenge: The stringent government regulations on duty-free tobacco products will be a major challenge for the duty-free retailing market during the forecast period. The heavy restrictions on sales and allowances of duty-free tobacco products such as cigarettes will be a challenge for the growth of the global duty-free retailing market during the forecast period.

Key Revenue-generating Market Segment Highlights:

The duty-free retailing market report is segmented by Product (Fashion apparel and accessories, Cosmetics and perfumes, Tobacco and alcoholic beverages, and Confectionery and fine foods), Distribution Channel (Airports and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Fashion apparel and accessories product segment held the largest duty-free retailing market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest revenue throughout the forecast period. In terms of distribution channels, airports will emerge as the highest revenu-generating segment for duty-free retailing market during the forecast period.

APAC will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for duty-free retailing in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA and South American regions. The growing travel and tourism sector and the increasing number of new international connections will facilitate the duty-free retailing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Aer Rianta International



Changi Airport Group Singapore Pte. Ltd.



China Duty Free Group Co. Ltd.



Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt. Ltd.



DFS Group Ltd.



Dubai Duty Free



Dufry AG



Duty Free Americas Inc.



Flemingo International



Gebr. Heinemann SE and Co. KG



Hyundai Department Store Group Co. Ltd.



Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd.



King Power Group



Lagardere SA



Lotte Corp.



Mumbai Duty Free



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



SHINSEGAE INTERNATIONAL

Duty-free Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.56% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.29 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aer Rianta International, Changi Airport Group Singapore Pte. Ltd., China Duty Free Group Co. Ltd., Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt. Ltd., DFS Group Ltd., Dubai Duty Free, Dufry AG, Duty Free Americas Inc., Flemingo International, Gebr. Heinemann SE and Co. KG, Hyundai Department Store Group Co. Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., King Power Group, Lagardere SA, Lotte Corp., Mumbai Duty Free, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SHINSEGAE INTERNATIONAL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

