Duty-free Retailing Market to Record a CAGR of 8.56%, Growing International Tourism to Drive Growth - Technavio

Duty-free Retailing Market: Vendor Analysis

Aer Rianta International, Changi Airport Group Singapore Pte. Ltd., China Duty Free Group Co. Ltd., Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt. Ltd., DFS Group Ltd., Dubai Duty Free, Dufry AG, Duty Free Americas Inc., Flemingo International, Gebr. Heinemann SE and Co. KG, Hyundai Department Store Group Co. Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., King Power Group, Lagardere SA, Lotte Corp., Mumbai Duty Free, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SHINSEGAE INTERNATIONAL, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Aer Rianta International - The company offers solutions for duty-free retailing in the travel sector by managing duty-free and duty-paid retail outlets in Europe , The Middle East , Asia Pacific , and the Americas.

The company offers solutions for duty-free retailing in the travel sector by managing duty-free and duty-paid retail outlets in , The , , and the Americas. China Duty Free Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers solutions for duty-free retailing by opening an outdoor pop-up store in Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex with its Capsule collection of products that include jackets, shoes, and bags.

The company offers solutions for duty-free retailing by opening an outdoor pop-up store in Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex with its Capsule collection of products that include jackets, shoes, and bags. DFS Group Ltd. - The company offers solutions for duty-free retailing with its 54 duty-free stores located in 13 major global airports and 23 downtown that includes products such as bags, shoes, and clothing collection.

The company offers solutions for duty-free retailing with its 54 duty-free stores located in 13 major global airports and 23 downtown that includes products such as bags, shoes, and clothing collection. Dubai Duty Free - The company offers solutions for duty-free retailing in Dubai International Airport and at Al Maktoum International Airport, where travelers can enjoy Glenmorangie Signet's mocha tastes and explore the new eau de parfum Gentleman Givenchy Re´serve Prive´e, a fragrance inspired by the world of whisky.

The company offers solutions for duty-free retailing in International Airport and at Al Maktoum International Airport, where travelers can enjoy Glenmorangie Signet's mocha tastes and explore the new eau de parfum Gentleman Givenchy Re´serve Prive´e, a fragrance inspired by the world of whisky. Dufry AG - The company offers solutions for duty-free retailing, offering products from a wide selection of original, local, and brand name items that includes perfumes and cosmetics, confectionery, liquor, fashion, and local products.

Duty-free Retailing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the duty-free retailing market by product (fashion apparel and accessories, cosmetics and perfumes, tobacco and alcoholic beverages, and confectionery and fine foods), distribution channel (airports and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

APAC leads the duty-free retailing market and will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the growing travel and tourism sector and the increasing number of new international connections. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the duty-free retailing market in APAC.

Duty-free Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.56% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.29 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aer Rianta International, Changi Airport Group Singapore Pte. Ltd., China Duty Free Group Co. Ltd., Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt. Ltd., DFS Group Ltd., Dubai Duty Free, Dufry AG, Duty Free Americas Inc., Flemingo International, Gebr. Heinemann SE and Co. KG, Hyundai Department Store Group Co. Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., King Power Group, Lagardere SA, Lotte Corp., Mumbai Duty Free, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SHINSEGAE INTERNATIONAL Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

