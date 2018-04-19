PORTLAND, Ore., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathways to Safety International and LiveSafe are hosting a free event on the Duty of Care for International staff, volunteers, and students in an era of #MeToo

Monday, April 23rd at 2pm

Location: LiveSafe Offices, 1400 Key Blvd, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22209

LiveSafe

Panelists include:

Keri Potts, Senior Director of Communications, ESPN, survivor of sexual assault in Italy

Erin Helfert, Head of Office and UN Representative, Plan International's NYC-based UN Liaison Office, survivor of sexual assault in Morocco

Dulce Mange, LCSW, survivor of sexual assault in Cuba

Paula Lucas, Founder & Executive Director, Pathways to Safety International, survivor of domestic violence and marital rape in the UAE

LiveSafe and Pathways to Safety International have partnered to provide a global solution through technology for holistic, confidential, anonymous services to sexual assault victims abroad 24/7/365.

This partnership addresses the challenges of navigating services and accessing support in the critical aftermath of sexual assault of employees, study abroad participants or volunteers in foreign countries.

Pathways to Safety International is a 501c3 with 19 years of experience empowering victims of interpersonal & gender based violence abroad. Pathways undertakes the global challenge of assisting victims who are enduring extreme suffering in isolated situations where support seems minimal and many obstacles block the path to safety. Services are provided 24/7/365 via technology on a global scale to American victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and forced marriage.

This is achieved via an international toll free crisis line, 833-SAFE-833, accessible from over 120 countries, live chat, and email serving a population estimated at 9 million American civilians living overseas, 80 million Americans traveling overseas, and the 450,000 American military personnel and their dependents.

www.pathwaystosafety.org

