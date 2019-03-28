DutyFreeList Aims to Ease Travel Through Airports

NEW DELHI, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by former Duty Free World Council Manager Kshitij Goyal, DutyFreeList allows travellers to explore the airport before they travel through the app. A traveller can explore the app for for duty free shopping, browse eating options, book airport parking and check airport lounge access. In addition to the services at the airport, one can also book tours and sight-seeing tickets for the destination city through the app.

As travellers are getting more informed about travel, they are increasingly shifting from impulse behaviour to a more planned approach. The app helps a traveller to know more about the destination as well as their journey. DutyFreeList has listed more than 150 top airports worldwide in 20+ languages targeting close to 70% of air travellers. Although duty free and travel retail alone is a significant $70 Billion industry, adding other ancillary revenues such as lounge access and restaurants to its app helps to innovate and target a big growing market.

"We know from our feedback from app users and other research that planning ahead is an increasing trend in travel, and that goes way beyond simply booking a trip away," said Goyal whose idea for DutyFreeList was born after he could not find a famous Japanese whisky at Tokyo International Airport.

"The majority of modern passengers are more aware of what airports can offer them in terms of products and services, and see it as a very important part of their journey."

Taking the example of food and beverage, Goyal explained further: "Many travellers recalled their experience of not knowing what cuisines to expect at the airport and their location, at their particular terminals and gates. The impact of connecting travellers to eating outlets – and help in increased spend per passenger for our listed partners – is a very unique opportunity.

"With our intricate knowledge of the revenue stakeholders involved in airports, we are ready to help them reach more travellers. Our app is designed to de-stress travels and help passengers actually enjoy the airport experience. We are well down the road to having everything a passenger needs beautifully and informatively processed in one single app."

About

DutyFreeList is a venture founded by Kshitij Goyal, alumni of ESCP Europe Business School Paris and BITS Pilani Dubai. The app aims to ease the 'airport' journey of a traveller.

