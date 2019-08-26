Duubee 5G CPE - Bringing the intelligent world closer to thousands of households
Aug 26, 2019, 12:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duubee announces the launch of its first 5G commercial terminal - Duubee 5G CPE WG50 in the US. Duubee 5G CPE WG50, brings an unprecedented high-speed network connection experience.
Highlights of Duubee 5G CPE WG50:
- Duubee's first 5G commercial terminal - based on Qualcomm platform, it is one of the Smart Home products and it is also one of the many in which Duubee plans to launch in the USA market.
- Duubee 5G CPE WG50 supports several different kinds of WAN and creates a 5GHz Wi-Fi network. With 5G network, a 1GB HD video can be downloaded in just about five seconds. 8K format videos can also be played smoothly, without interruption.
- The internal 5G module could support both 4G / 5G networks and fixed-line networks, providing optimized performance and minimal signal interference. The peak download rate of 5G is over 2.33 Gbps, nearly 10 times faster than 4G LTE.
- The incorporation of advanced antennas and the latest wireless technology allows users to enjoy more stable and fast Wi-Fi connections and incredible coverage.
- The WAN/LAN ports support a wide variety of connection types, including DHCP, PPPOE, PPTP, L2TP and bridge.
Key features of the first Duubee 5G CPE WG50 include:
- Communication Standard: 3GPP Release 15
- CPU: Qualcomm X55
- Applicable Network: 5G / LTE, Network Mode: NSA / SA
- 5G Transmission Rate: 2.33Gbps/1.25Gbps (the actual rate depends on the operator)
- LTE Transmission Rate: 1.6Gbps/150Mbps (the actual rate depends on the operator)
- Network Frequency Band:
5G (n41/n77/n78/n79)
4G (B1/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/28/32/34/38/39/40/41/42/43)
- Wireless Transmission Standard: 802.11ac/a/n 2 x 2 & 802.11b/g/n 2 x 2, MIMO
- Wireless Transmission Rate: 1167 Mbps
- Wireless Frequency Band: 2.4 GHz&5GHz, dual-band auto-selection, 5 GHz preferred
- Antenna Type: Built-in 5G/4G master and diversity antenna
Wide range of application scenarios, Cost-effective solutions:
- 5G CPE is simple and flexible, plug-and-play -- the high speed of 5G network is fast enough to cover most users homes.
- It can provide access to a large number of diverse terminal devices that are commonly used in Smart Home scenarios. At the same time, its mobility can also be applied in a vehicle.
- Fixed 5G wireless broadband products for 6GHz and millimeter-wave bands can provide a complete 5G solution from modem to antenna.
With the support of the company's strategy, Duubee will enhance the users experience with high quality products and lead the industry trends in the future.
