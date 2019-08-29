Duubee 5G Lab - Built for the 5G Intelligent Age

As it is known to all, the intelligent world is arriving - the fusion of 5G, AI, IoT and other emerging technologies promise new possibilities, opportunities, and experiences for everyone, everywhere. According to Huawei's Global Industry Vision 2025, there are 10 exciting trends that are shaping the future and inspiring a new age of digital inclusion.

Duubee is a company driven by its Vision: "Creating an intelligent life connected with all things". With the 5G intelligent age coming, it will provide many opportunities for companies like Duubee. In order to meet the exciting age, Duubee has taken preparation to establish its 5G lab.

Duubee 5G Lab is a comprehensive, large-scale and advanced laboratory equipped with the world's advanced testing platform, testing system, testing equipment and analytical instruments.

Key equipment are as follows:

5G Terminal Test Platform

Wireless communication tester

Spectrum Analyzer

High performance vector network analyzer

Bluetooth tester

WLAN tester

Protocol Conformance Testing System

RF Conformance Test System and etc.

Duubee 5G Lab has the ability of communication protocol consistency, radio frequency performance, audio performance, electrical safety, electromagnetic radiation, electromagnetic compatibility and other tests for communication terminals. Meanwhile, the lab supports the 5G new version updates and is backward compatible with 2G/3G/4G communication terminal testing.

After the first phase of Duubee 5G Laboratory is completed, testing service will be provided for internal and for the surrounding enterprises.

After the second phase of Duubee 5G Laboratory is completed, Duubee will apply to become a national laboratory and have the qualification to test and issue 5G terminal certification (CCC, FCC, CE, GCF, PTCRB and etc.).

2019 is the first year of 5G. In the critical period of the initial stage of the industry, Duubee will be combined with the current development trend of the industry, continue to increase investment in research and development, enhance the user experience with high-quality products, and lead the future industry trends.

