Duval Precision Grinding Passes Annual AS9100, NADCAP, and Customer Audits

"Considering the scope of the changes made to both the AS9100 and NADCAP requirements, we were very pleased to see positive results with no more than a handful of minor corrections," said Duval Precision Grinding president, Ron Parlengas. "The entire Duval team went above and beyond to demonstrate their knowledge of the new requirements."

"Achieving NADCAP accreditation is not easy: it is one of the ways in which the aerospace industry identifies those who excel at special processes. Companies such as Duval Precision Grinding work hard to obtain this status and they should be justifiably proud of it, " said Joe Pinto, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Performance Review Institute.

The auditor interviewed employees and reviewed documentation at all levels. Policies, procedures, and systems operations were reviewed with process owners to validate compliance.

In March 2018, Duval renewed its AS9100 / ISO 9001:2015 certification to the Revision D level which requires the company to assess risks and opportunities throughout all its processes with a focus on continuous improvement.

In October 2017, Duval renewed its NADCAP accreditation by demonstrating ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements. The company passed with good merit and an extension of their audit period from every twelve months to every eighteen months.

About Duval Precision Grinding

Duval Precision Grinding provides internal diameter grinding, outside diameter grinding, surface grinding, jig grinding, and CNC grinding services for a variety of industries. Duval is capable of working with ferrous metals, stainless steel, non-ferrous metals and materials, and any kind of coating or plating. Duval's extensive equipment line and more than 300 years of collective experience result in consistent delivery of tight tolerance features on all operations. At Duval, precision is our only product.

About Nadcap

Created in 1990 by SAE Inc., Nadcap is administered by the not-for-profit Performance Review Institute. PRI is a global provider of customer-focused solutions designed to improve process and product quality by adding value, reducing total cost and promoting collaboration among stakeholders in industries where safety and quality are shared goals. PRI works closely with industry to understand their emerging needs and offers customized solutions in response. Learn more at www.p-r-i.org or contact PRI at PRI@p-r-i.org

