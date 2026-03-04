DV Group Announces Business Combination with TradeLink

CHICAGO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DV Group, LLC, parent to DV Trading and DV Securities, today announced that it has completed a transaction with TradeLink Holdings LLC. TradeLink's proprietary trading business is being integrated into DV Trading. Terms were not disclosed.

Founded in Chicago in 1979, TradeLink is known for its futures, options, and commodities trading expertise. The firm built a team of highly experienced professionals with deep knowledge in low-latency trading, quantitative research, and technology development — more than eighty of whom are joining DV.

"This was a natural fit," said DV Co-Founder Jared Vegosen. "TradeLink's track record, its disciplined approach to trading, and its emphasis on risk management mirror how we operate. When the opportunity arose, we moved quickly. The ability to identify and execute on the right transaction at the right time is core to our business."

TradeLink Founder Walt Weissman added: "From our first conversations with DV, it was clear we share the same values — a commitment to rigorous research, smart risk-taking, and investing in people. This felt less like a transaction and more like joining a community we already belonged to. We're excited to get to work."

The integration brings together complementary technology platforms, research capabilities, and trading strategies, while expanding DV's global footprint. The combined business will strengthen DV's MFT infrastructure, R&D resources, and trading talent across asset classes, reinforcing its position as a leading global proprietary trading firm.

About DV Group

DV Group and its subsidiaries deploy proprietary capital, trading strategies, and risk management methodologies to provide liquidity to global financial markets. Over the past twenty years, DV has grown through organic expansion and strategic transactions, building a global presence with offices in major financial centers worldwide.

CONTACT:

For more information, visit: https://dvtrading.co/

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE DV Group