DV Pacific Trading Company Partners with Guangzhou Human Chemicals Company for a New US Distribution Channel

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Under agreement with Guangzhou Human Chemicals Company (www.humanchem.com), specializing in R&D, production, and sales of functional chemicals and optical film products, DV Pacific Trading Company (www.dvpactrading.com) will establish and develop new distribution and sales channels for their SORPALU line of SPL-110 Alumina ink absorbing agent, and ADDIVANCE series matting powder products for the US marketplace beginning in June 2019. Guangzhou Human Chemicals Company executed the new agreement with DV Pacific Trading Company on May 16 2019 in their Corporate offices in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

"We are committed to expanding the channel volume and market share of Human Chemical's ink absorbing products lines available for US manufacturers," said C. Andrew Fleming, Managing Director of DV Pacific Trading Group. "Human Chemical's commitment of substantial scientific resources to R&D across the globe ensures that they are providing market leading technology, materials, and applications to the end user."

ABOUT DV Pacific Trading Company

DV Pacific Trading Company is a division of Charles Fleming Enterprises Inc. Established in 2001, Charles Fleming Enterprises has provided a variety of consulting services to SMB clients with the principal objective of "Accelerating Our Customers' Success". Established in 2018, DV Pacific Trading is dedicated to assisting foreign suppliers with the importation and exportation of their world class products and services; and to assist in developing logistics and supply chains with US Commercial Enterprise Organizations, US Federal Government Agencies & Prime Contractors and Suppliers. More information can be found at www.dvpactrading.com.

ABOUT Guangzhou Human Chemicals Company

Established in 1999, Guangzhou Human Chemicals Company specializes in R&D, production, and sales of functional chemicals and optical film products; water-based coating; metal coil coating; polymer synthetic resin and addition agent; silicon dioxide powder; coating for printing paper; and textile printing coating. The company is headquartered in Guangzhou China, with 4 production facilities located in the Guangzhou Economic Technology Development Zone; Guangzhou Zengcheng Yonghe; Guanzghou Zengcheng Zhongxin; and Guangdong Qingyuan, respectively, with a total production area of more than 500,000 square meters. More than 700 employees; 200 of which are scientists, researchers dedicated to next generation product development. More information may be found at www.humanchem.com.

CONTACTS

Charles A Fleming

Managing Director, DV Pacific Trading Company

+1 818 5785139

215272@email4pr.com

Jennifer Liu

Overseas Development, Guangzhou Human Chemicals Co.

+86(20)3222 2928-6197

215272@email4pr.com

SOURCE DV Pacific Trading Company

