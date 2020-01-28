dv01 Appoints Craig Phillips as Senior Advisor

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- dv01, the world's first end-to-end data management, reporting and analytics platform offering loan level transparency and insight into lending markets, announced today that Craig Phillips has joined the company as a Senior Advisor. Craig will assist dv01's C-suite and senior leadership team with business strategy, as well as growth and business development initiatives.

"We are incredibly excited to have Craig join dv01 as a Senior Advisor as we celebrate the company's fifth anniversary and look forward to a future of continued growth. Craig's insight as an established industry leader will aid our efforts as we continue to enhance our offerings and roll out products that transform investment workflows," said Perry Rahbar, Founder and CEO of dv01.

Mr. Phillips led Domestic Finance while at Treasury and drove housing reform policy, serving as Counselor to Secretary Steven Mnuchin. He previously spent close to a decade as Managing Director at BlackRock, where he founded and led the Financial Markets Advisory group. Earlier in his career, Mr. Phillips held senior leadership positions as head of the Securitized Product Group at Morgan Stanley and as co-head of U.S. asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities at Credit Suisse First Boston. He was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of Ripple.

"I am glad to assist the dv01 leadership team in their pursuit of excellence in products and client service, particularly as they expand their footprint into mortgage loan data service offerings," said Craig Phillips. He went on to say, "dv01 has become an incredible change agent in the field of loan analytics across a wide range of asset classes and plays an impressive role in helping their clients better manage risk and achieve their business objectives."

