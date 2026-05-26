dv01 Expands Credit Facility Management, Giving Borrowers Direct Access to Institutional-Grade Warehouse Reporting

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dv01, a leading provider of loan-level data management, reporting, and analytics solutions for structured products, today announced the expansion of its Credit Facility Management offering to include direct, operator-controlled access through a web interface. Warehouse borrowers can now run their own facility reporting on the same infrastructure dv01 has used to power managed warehouse programs for leading originators and credit investors.

As financing programs scale and internal capital markets teams leverage more technology, demand for direct operational control has grown. Today's expansion meets that demand, without asking borrowers to sacrifice the calculation rigor, data depth, or auditability that their lenders require.

"The capital markets workflow is inherently interconnected, and building infrastructure for asset-backed finance requires thinking beyond point solutions. That's been fundamental to dv01 from the start, and it continues to guide how we evolve the platform," said Perry Rahbar, Founder and CEO of dv01. "For issuers, that means enabling a seamless path from loan origination through portfolio management and warehouse financing, and ultimately to securitization or forward flow. Today's expansion of our Credit Facility Management, and the agentic capabilities we're developing, reflects that."

Purpose-Built to Help Drive Action, Not Just Comply

Beyond reporting, borrowers can actively manage their facilities—testing credit agreement amendments and optimizing loan allocation across funding vehicles—turning warehouse reporting into a more dynamic part of capital management.

Key capabilities of the warehouse reporting interface include:

Model facility logic directly from credit agreements, including eligibility criteria, advance rates, and concentration limits

Generate borrowing base reports and compliance outputs without rebuilding models each reporting period

Monitor covenants and triggers with full transparency, including numerator and denominator-level calculations

Allocate loans across funding vehicles in real time based on eligibility and optimization needs

Run scenario analysis to evaluate collateral changes, amendments, and their impact on borrowing capacity

Clients can operate these workflows directly through the platform or leverage dv01's team for full-service support.

AI Enhancements in Development

dv01 is developing agentic features to improve usability and automate key workflows within Credit Facility Management. Select clients will receive early access ahead of broader availability.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.dv01.co/offerings/credit-facility-reporting/ or contact [email protected].

About dv01

dv01 is a leading capital markets fintech company driving technological innovation and loan-level transparency in structured finance. As the world's first end-to-end data management, reporting, and analytics platform for loan-level lending data, dv01 is bringing unparalleled transparency and intelligence to every loan for every stakeholder.

With over 650 million loans, 2,400 transactions, and $8 trillion in original balance across the consumer unsecured, mortgage, auto, student loan, point of sale, home efficiency and small business asset classes, dv01 is building the most comprehensive loan data library across lending markets and empowering capital markets with world-class tools to make safer data-driven decisions. Learn more at www.dv01.co.

Media Contact:

Giovanni Berber

[email protected]

SOURCE dv01, Inc.