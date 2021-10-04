dv01 Expands Data Transparency in U.S. Residential Mortgage Loans via New Partnership with Invictus Capital Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- dv01, a leading capital markets fintech company driving technological innovation and loan-level transparency in structured finance, today announced a strategic partnership with Invictus Capital Partners, LP, a Washington, D.C.-based alternative investment management firm. Through this partnership, dv01 will facilitate critical data reporting operations for the growing portfolio of non-qualified mortgage loans ("non-QM") managed by Invictus and its affiliates.

dv01 will serve as Loan Data Agent ("LDA") for future Verus Securitization Trust transactions and will onboard 16 historical VERUS transactions, which have an aggregate notional value of $6.9 billion, onto the dv01 platform.

To date, dv01 has already acted as LDA for VERUS 2021-3, VERUS 2021-4, and VERUS 2021-5, totaling $1.7 billion in notional value across 2,818 non-QM loans. As LDA, dv01 receives loan-level data directly from the applicable servicers and other transaction participants to cleanse, validate, standardize, and aggregate for monthly reporting. Qualified platform users will then have access to reliable data and fully integrated analytics tools to monitor the performance of these VERUS securitizations, free of charge. The 16 historical deals, together with VERUS 2021-3, VERUS 2021-4, and VERUS 2021-5 are now available on the dv01 platform.

"It is crucial to continue building trust and transparency in a previously opaque market," said Perry Rahbar, Founder & CEO of dv01. "By adding a high-profile partner such as Invictus Capital Partners to our platform, it further demonstrates the integral value dv01 provides to the structured products market, and we look forward to deepening our relationship to provide the market unparalleled data transparency."

"It is imperative to leverage innovative solutions as we have continued growth in non-QM lending and our programs gain institutional scale," said Carl Bell, Senior Managing Director of Invictus Capital Partners. "Partnering with dv01 showcases our commitment to improving market transparency as Verus continues as a leader within the Non-Agency RMBS sector. The dv01 platform streamlines processes, gives bond investors the ability to easily analyze loan performance, and enables them to continue to build confidence in the performance of the space."

About dv01

Founded in 2014, dv01 is the leading capital markets fintech driving technological innovation and loan-level transparency in structured finance. To date, dv01 has provided securitizations reporting and analytics on $4 trillion in notional balance, consisting of 90 million loans and 700 securitizations across consumer unsecured, point of sale, small business, student loans, auto, and both agency and non-agency mortgages. Learn more at dv01.co.

About Invictus Capital Partners

Invictus Capital Partners, LP is an investment management firm with a focus on opportunistic credit strategies. Founded in 2008, Invictus is majority-owned by its employees and has deep experience across the spectrum of real estate debt investments, including high-yielding and distressed bonds and loans. Learn more at www.invictuscp.com.

