DVAEYC Launches New Name And Brand: First Up

"The experiences that children have early in life, and especially the people and environments that those children first interact with, shape how the brain develops and impact lifelong learning, behavior, and health," says Carol Austin, Executive Director of First Up. "For us, this means that children are first and the people and environments that impact children in those early years are first. We're thrilled that the new name communicates that vision."

The name change corresponds with an operational shift away from being an affiliate of the National Association for the Education of Young Children ("NAEYC") and toward being true to First Up's practice and longstanding commitment to serve the whole region–regardless of membership status.

"We value our fifty-year relationship with NAEYC and will continue to support its work," reiterates Austin. "Looking toward the future, our name will change, but you can be sure that we will be the same organization we've always been, with an inclusive programming model that is open to all."

First Up's Annual Conference continues to be the premier early childhood convention in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Early learning programs and professionals in the Greater Philadelphia Area rely on First Up to offer the best in support for quality improvement—with a new emphasis on coaching, reflective practice, and vibrant ongoing learning circles and communities of practice.

"We are extremely energized about the future of DVAEYC as First Up," says Jill Michal, the organization's Board President and Vice President for Business Transformation at Independence Blue Cross.

"After six months of thoughtful and creative conversations, we're thrilled to unveil a name, logo, and tagline that represent our clear commitment to enabling access and inspiring excellence at the very beginning of every child's educational journey."

As a respected voice for Early Childhood Education, First Up will continue to build local leadership and advocacy capacity and engage elected officials and other policymakers to support investments in early learning programs that increase access and quality—at the local, state, and federal levels.



First Up was influential in advancing Mayor Jim Kenney's vision for universal pre-K in Philadelphia, and the organization played a significant role in the effort to mobilize support for the program, establish a funding base, and get it up and running.

