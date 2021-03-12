D'vash Organics Lands Major Deal During Pandemic

The agreement will enable D'vash Organics to dramatically grow its business via retail, wholesale, and e-commerce channels, both throughout the US and internationally. It will also give the company the tools to create new and innovative products, ranging from date snacks to date sugar.

"The new product lineup is so exciting. With access to Al Barakah's entire product portfolio, we can now share our love of dates in so many new forms, all of which are sustainable and affordable for the consumer," says the company's President, David Czinn.

D'vash Organics was founded after Finkel and Czinn met while studying abroad in Israel, where they developed the idea of bringing date syrup, an ancient Middle Eastern delicacy, to the US for American consumers to enjoy. They first introduced their product at a farmer's market five years ago and the response was just what they expected. D'vash then quickly expanded into e-commerce and retail, and by 2020, the company was selling its products in 5,000 stores nationwide.

"We were on the verge of scaling our business and weren't sure what was going to happen after COVID struck, but after sitting down to devise a pandemic-oriented strategy, we were able to turn 2020 into our best year yet, crushing our previous sales records and putting ourselves in a position to close this fantastic deal with Al Barakah. It truly felt like we rose from the ashes like a phoenix," says Czinn.

News of the deal, which comes on the heels of the recent Abraham Accords peace agreement between Israel and the UAE, has already made waves - in the Middle East and beyond. The disclosure of Finkel and Czinn's Jewish and Israeli roots was received warmly by their new Muslim partners in Dubai, and both sides see the partnership as an opportunity to promote tolerance and understanding. "Beyond the obvious and exciting business opportunities afforded by this deal, we see our agreement as a triumph of coexistence, peace, mutual respect, and hope for a prosperous future," says Finkel.

D'vash Organics is one of the leading superfood sweetener and snack brands in the US today. The company, which was founded by Brian Finkel and David Czinn in 2016, creates healthy sweeteners using only natural ingredients. D'vash Organics products are non-GMO, paleo-friendly, vegan, low-glycemic, and contain 25% less sugar than honey. D'vash products are carried by over 5,000 stores nationwide, including Costco, Whole Foods, Walmart, Sprouts, Safeway, Meijer, and HEB. They are also sold online via Amazon and at www.dvashorganics.com . Visit D'vash Organics on Facebook and Instagram @dvashorganics.

