DVC Awarded Certificate of Excellence 2020 Award by Bark.com

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Visibility Concepts (DVC) was awarded the Bark.com Certificate of Excellence for 2020, recognizing the company's superior customer reviews and fast response time to customer requests. Bark.com awards the Certificate of Excellence to recognize professionals who offer outstanding service to their customers.

CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE

"We're proud to award Digital Visibility Concepts with a certificate of excellence for providing outstanding service with a five-star rating to Bark clients in 2020. Jeremy and the team are genuine, take the time to understand the client's needs and pride themselves on delivering to the highest standard." – Bark.com

Digital Visibility Concepts is a leading digital marketing agency that offers award-winning SEO, PPC, and digital marketing solutions. DVC creates a customized digital strategy for every customer based on a six-part process: understanding the customer's business model, developing a strategy, coming up with a plan of attack, creating marketing content, going live with the campaign, and continuous improvement through data analysis. This approach has brought DVC a five-star average rating on both Facebook and Google, as well as the 2020 Certificate of Excellence from Bark.com.

Bark.com is an online services marketplace with more than 5 million customers. Users enter a zip code and the type of service they're looking for, and Bark.com finds a local professional who can meet their needs. DVC's profile on Bark.com has 34 five-star reviews and counting, a record that helped them earn the Certificate of Excellence award for 2020.

"The key to success with our clients is understanding. We strive to understand their business, goals, and objectives. We offer a suite of services, and not every service is the right service for every client. Once we understand a client's business, we can then set them up for short-term and long-term success. We are grateful to Bark for recognizing our hard work and effort with this award." - DVC CEO Jeremy Dickson

Digital Visibility Concepts will continue to focus on providing outstanding customer service and helping their customers with customized digital marketing solutions that meet their objectives as well as their budgetary needs.

DVC is a family owned digital marketing agency based in Burbank, California. DVC has been recognized as one of the top performing search engine agencies providing digital marketing services to clients across the nation. DVC has a strong product offering that includes Search Engine Marketing, Local, National and Ecommerce Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Management, Mobile Search, Reputation Management and Social Media Marketing to help small/medium size businesses to Fortune 1000 companies obtain digital visibility that converts into customers.

