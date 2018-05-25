DVDFab Announces World 1st UHD to Blu-ray Converter Software

DVDFab team today officially introduces its UHD to Blu-ray Converter software product, which can downscale and convert a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray to a regular 1080p Blu-ray, and at the same time, convert the HDR contents to standard dynamic range contents but still keep the flawless video quality. The result can play back perfectly on a non-4K home Blu-ray player or a PC Blu-ray media player that is not 4K capable.

Flexible Output Choices and Superfast Processing Speed

This UHD to Blu-ray converter software offers very flexible output choices to meet customers' varying demands. Customers can burn the converted Blu-ray movie to blank BD50/BD25 medium to watch on a home Blu-ray player, or save it to computer HDD as ISO file or folder for watching with a PC media player, in either BD50 or BD25 size. No matter which approach to go with, if the video card of the PC is capable of the hardware acceleration from either NAVIDIA CUDA, AMD APP or Intel Quick Sync, then the conversion produces can be blazing-fast.

Availability and Pricing

DVDFab UHD to Blu-ray Converter is ready for download at DVDFab.cn, and it offers subscription based 1-year or 2-year license priced at $44.9 and $52.9, respectively. In addition, there is also a lifetime license tagged at $69 only. What's more, the software product provides 30-day free trial so that potential customers can fully evaluate all the functions and features before making a purchase.

About DVDFab

DVDFab.cn, a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, UHD Copy, DVD ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, UHD Ripper, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, UHD creator, and Blu-ray media player, etc. for more than 15 years with its well-known DVDFab software. It has more than 80 million global users. More information at: https://www.dvdfab.cn

