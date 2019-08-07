DVDFab Blu-ray Creator Customizes Playback Mode for Output Videos

BEIJING, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DVDFab Blu-ray Creator users choose how they want their video(s) to play before they convert their videos to standard Blu-ray format. After loading videos into the Blu-Ray Creator software, users gain access to advanced, flexible settings that allow them to customize their output videos. Users choose from three options: start from a customized menu, start from the first title, or return to the main menu.

DVDFab Blu-ray Creator supports all online formats. Input formats include MKV, MP4, AVI, M2TS, TS, MOV, WMV, WMA, 3GP, FLV, M4V, VOB, and more. All notable Blu-ray formats are also supported, including BD-R, BD-RE, BD-50, BD-25, BD-9, and BD-5.

With every video a user converts, DVDFab Blu-Ray Creator creates a backup folder on he or she's PC. It can also convert into a Blu-Ray ISO file. These ISO files and Blu-ray folders are designed to be compatible with all Blu-Ray players and devices.

Thanks to its multi-core CPU, NVIDIA CUDA, Intel Quick Sync, and more, it dramatically accelerates the conversion processing speed and monitors the process by giving specific details about the download. However, it does not sacrifice quality for speed. The Blu-ray Creator is designed to ensure users receive a smooth HD process and quality output.

DVDFab Blu-ray Creator also uses professional, static, or dynamic menu navigation templates to have a pleasant playback control experience. Choose from our themes or upload an image to make it more personalized. All of the templates embedded within DVDFab Blu-Ray Creator allow easy switching between audio and subtitles.

Compared to regular DVDs, Blu-Ray is designed for storage of high-definition video and data and has more storage and image resolution than regular DVDs. DVDs have a standard definition of 480 or 520. On the other hand, Blu-Ray was designed for high definition of 1080.

Currently, the Blu-ray Creator is available for Windows (10, 8.1, 8, and 7) and Mac (10.10 – 10.14). Users can download a free version or buy for USD 42.9.

DVDFab Blu-ray Creator is a product of DVDFab, a professional multimedia software provider dedicated to providing video converters, DVD, Blu-ray, UHD creators, and more. DVDFab Blu-Ray Creator is available for free on DVDFab. The software currently has more than 120 million global users across all of their products.

