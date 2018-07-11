DVDFab Officially Introduces Its Cultural Product Sub-brand

BEIJING, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of its 15th anniversary, the software vendor DVDFab today officially introduced its cultural product sub-brand DF. With a mission to enrich your life & make it fabulous, the 1st batch of DF. cultural products include a Men's Long Sleeve Hoodie, a Unisex Plain Baseball Cap and a 17-inch Business Laptop Backpack. Read on for the detailed information.

Men's Long Sleeve Hoodie

The 1st DF. cultural product is a long sleeve hoodie sweater shirt designed for men, which is made of 320g organic cotton that is soft, absorbent, breathable, healthy, skin-friendly and comfortable to wear. The hooded pullover features neither too loose nor too tight design which makes it easily fit on different body sizes. Other features include adjustable drawstring hood, ribbed trims at cuffs and waistband, side kangaroo pockets, real-time 3D textile draping technique, snow white adjustable strap with metal tips and machine washable.

Unisex Plain Baseball Cap

The 2nd DF. cultural product is a baseball cap designed for both men and women, which is made of skin-friendly high-quality 7*7 cotton twill that features diagonal and parallel ribs, smooth, attractive, modern, elegant and highly durable characteristics. The hat employs the most popular 6-panel and structured low profile design featuring 4-thread binding sweatband, 6 ventilation eyelets, snow white DVDFab monkey logo embroidered at the left front panel, 4-row neat stitches on the visor and adjustable back strap enclosure with hook and loop fastener.

17" Business Laptop Backpack

The 3rd DF. cultural product is a 17" business laptop backpack whose main body is made of 300D water resistant oxford fabric that is highly durable and environment-friendly, with two adjustable "S" curved & padded shoulder straps made of nylon fabric, plus extra-thick sponge handle, PE fastener and metal zippers. Other features include 10 compartments, 2 side mesh pockets, a horizontal back strap, built-in USB port, charging cable, 3.5mm audio socket and audio cable.

Availability and Pricing

The 1st batch of the three DF. cultural products, the men's hoodie, the baseball cap and the 17" backpack, are available at DVDFab's official website at $39.9, $14.9 and $39.9 respectively. The company also hints that there will be more joining the DF. cultural product lineup in the future.

About DVDFab

DVDFab.cn, a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, UHD Copy, DVD ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, UHD Ripper, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, UHD creator, and Blu-ray media player, etc. for more than 15 years with its well-known DVDFab software. It has more than 80 million global users. More information at: https://www.dvdfab.cn

