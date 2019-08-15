DVDFab Player 5 Opens 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs 5 Times Faster Than Competitors

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DVDFab Player 5 acts as a powerful 4K player as it opens a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc five times faster than its competitors. Its reengineered playback system is meant to provide complete capabilities to users wanting to preserve anything in 4K.

Media format resolutions can be produced up to 4K. Better pixels and higher resolution, High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 4K Ultra Blu-ray navigation menu playback are all supported, making it a strong competitor against other 4K player software.

DVDFab Player 5 also provides comprehensive support for 3D experience and home acoustic systems.

On genuine 3D Blu-ray discs, 3D videos, and ISO files and SBS, the following 3D output modes are supported: Anaglyph Red/Cyan, 3D-Ready HDTV (Checkerboard), Micro-polarizer LCD 3D (Row-interleaved), and HDMI 1.4 enabled 3D TV. An additional feature is the ability to swap the eye view for 3D playback. Also, users can choose to view from the left or right first.

To ensure users get the best out of their home acoustic system, DVDFab Player 5 preserves quality audio from Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master and DTS:X, with up to 7.1 channel output support.

Users can take full control of their video experience in which they can adjust the aspect ratio, deinterlace, zoom, vertical shift, pixels, brightness, saturation, and contrast. Other controls include taking screenshots regardless if the video is paused or not.

DVDFab Player 5 supported media formats include but not limited to MOV, MKV, MP4, M2TS, and VOB regardless of their codecs.

Preserving quality and resolution aside, DVDFab Player 5 is also equipped with other convenient, robust features, taking user needs into significant consideration.

Users of this 4K player software can adjust how many video scenes are shown. Depending on the user's needs, he or she can reduce or increase the number of views shown one minute apart and zoom in on thumbnails.

Also, users can click and drag an entire playlist from a computer directly into DVDFab Player 5 playback window. Playlists can be sorted by name or type and be played in order or repeat each video within a playlist once or let it run until to the end and re-watch the playlist again.

DVDFab Player 5 has two modes: PC mode and TV mode, both of which can be used on either platform without differentiation in terms of playable formats and audio and media input and output.

DVDFab Player 5 is a free-to-download 4K player of DVDFab software, a professional multimedia software provider dedicated to providing video converters, DVD, Blu-ray, UHD creators, and more. DVDFab software currently has more than 120 million global users across all of their products.

SOURCE DVDFab