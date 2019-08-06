DVDFab Player 5 Reengineers Playback System to Provide All-Inclusive 4K Support

BEIJING, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DVDFab Player 5 re-engineered its playback system to provide powerful support of 4K, acting as a powerful 4K Blu-ray player as it opens a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc five times faster than its competitors.

For media formats, DVDFab Player 5 is capable of producing resolutions up to 4K, better pixels and higher resolution than High Dynamic Range (HDR), and complete navigation menu playback support of 4K Ultra Blu-rays.

While DVDFab Player 5 offers complete, robust support for 4K, it's also designed to bring users the best 3D experience. Therefore, it provides comprehensive support on genuine 3D Blu-ray discs, 3D videos, and ISO files and SBS.

The following 3D output devices are supported: Anaglyph Red/Cyan, 3D-Ready HDTV (Checkerboard), Micro-polarizer LCD 3D (Row-interleaved), and HDMI 1.4 enabled 3D TV. An additional feature is the ability to swap the eye view for 3D playback. Also, users can choose to view from the left or right first.

To ensure users get the best out of their home acoustic system, DVDFab Player 5 provides quality audio output that a physical 4K Blu-ray player is capable of. The DVDFab Player 5 preserves quality audio from Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master, DTS:X with up to 7.1 channel output support. Physical 4K Blu-ray players

Users can take full control of their video experience in which they can adjust the aspect ratio, deinterlace, zoom, vertical shift, pixels, brightness, saturation, and contrast. Other controls include taking screenshots regardless if the video is paused or not.

DVDFab Player 5 supported media formats include but not limited to MOV, MKV, MP4, M2TS, and VOB regardless of their codecs. So, whether a user uses Windows or Mac, Blu-ray movies will be optimally played without any restrictions that may happen with a traditional 4K Blu-ray player.

Preserving quality and resolution aside, DVDFab Player 5 is also equipped with other convenient, robust features, implemented taking users' needs into significant consideration.

Users of this 4K Blu-ray player can adjust how many video scenes are shown. Most, if not all, players allow users to get a glimpse of their entire film and quickly jump to specific scenes. However, DVDFab Player 5 may differ from other online media players and other traditional Blu-ray players. Depending on the user's needs, he or she can reduce or increase the number of scenes shown one minute apart and zoom in on thumbnails.

Also, users can directly click and drag an entire playlist from a computer directly into DVDFab Player 5 playback window. Playlists can be sorted by name or type and be played in order or repeat each video within a playlist once or let it run until to the end and re-watch the playlist again.

DVDFab Player 5 has two modes: PC mode and TV mode, both of which can be used on either platform without differentiation in terms of playable formats and audio and media input and output.

DVDFab Player 5 is a product of DVDFab Software, a professional multimedia software provider dedicated to providing DVD, Blu-ray, UHD creators, and more. DVDFab currently has more than 120 million global users across all of their products. Get your free download at DVDFab Player 5.

SOURCE DVDFab