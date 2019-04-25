DVDFab Software Introduced Tons of New Features in Its Newest Mac Edition of DVDFab 11 Update

BEIJING, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its newest DVDFab for Mac 11.0.2.6 update released today, DVDFab Software introduced tons of new features to its macOS version of DVDFab 11 software package.

Tons of New Features Introduced in DVDFab for Mac 11.0.2.6

It's been a while since the last update of the Mac version of DVDFab 11, which was version 11.0.1.9 rolled out on Mar. 15. Compared to that version, in today's version 11.0.2.6 update, DVDFab Software brought tons of new features to the table. Check them out below:

Introduced the newly designed Sakura skin.

Introduced the new feature to convert an audio file from one format to another in the Video Converter module.

Introduced the free DVD Copy, free DVD Converter, free Blu-ray Copy and free Blu-ray Converter modules.

and free Blu-ray Converter Added the conversion profiles for the Samsung Galaxy S10/S10 Plus and Huawei's Mate X/20/10 series, P20 series, Nova series, P30 and more in all the Converter modules.

conversion profiles for the Samsung Galaxy S10/S10 Plus and Huawei's Mate X/20/10 series, P20 series, Nova series, P30 and more in all the Converter modules. Added the option to retain the HDR 10 conten t in certain profiles of the Video Converter module.

in certain profiles of the Video Converter module. Added some new audio conversion profiles in all the Converter modules.

Added the auto crop feature to the Video Converter module.

Added the support to delete the finished tasks without the need of a program restart.

Improved the conversion speed with software encoding on older machines.

Aside from the above-mentioned new features, the newly released ver. 11.0.2.6 for Mac also comes out with certain important fixes and improvements. The new version is available for download at the Download Center of DVDFab Official Website.

About DVDFab

DVDFab.cn, a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, UHD Copy, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, Video Converter, Video Downloader, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, UHD creator, and Blu-ray media player, etc. for more than 15 years with its well-known DVDFab software. It has more than 80 million global users. More information at: https://www.dvdfab.cn

