DVDFab Software to Celebrate Father's Day on Its Major Markets with a Dedicated Campaign

BEIJING, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the Father's Day that's due mid-June, DVDFab Software today rolled out a special campaign on its major markets, offering worldwide consumers an exceptional chance to thank their super dads with a decent gift from DVDFab Software. Read on for the detailed information.

DVDFab Father's Day Campaign Takes off Weeks ahead of Father's Day

Although it's still over three weeks before the arrival of the Father's Day, which is due on June 19th, it looks like that guys from DVDFab Software cannot wait any longer to remind its customers from all over the world to express their heartfelt gratitude to their super heroes at home. In celebration, the software vendor today rolled out a special campaign on its major markets, including the major English-speaking counties of U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand; several E.U. countries such as Germany, France, and Spain; the Traditional Chinese-speaking regions of H.K., and Taiwan; some Spanish-speaking countries and Japan, the only place where Japanese is the native language. A spokesperson from inside the company hinted that a campaign of this scale dedicated to Father's Day Celebration is a first in the company's history.

Major Series of DVDFab Software Products Joined the Campaign

By rolling out the Father's Day Campaign, DVDFab Software intends to offer an exceptional chance for its loyal customers worldwide to gift their dads with their most wanted DVDFab software products, and in the meantime, save as much as 60%. For that purpose, the company includes in all its major product series, including the bestseller of all time, DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime which comes with three great gifts, a $30 Amazon Gift Card, a 5-Computer License and possibly an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, which they only have 10 in stock, and winners will be randomly picked from purchasers ordering that all-inclusive package.

Other hot-selling products joining the campaign include popular DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray software such as the top-notch DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD player software with native navigation menus, and high definition output support; and the amazing disc authoring tools that help users to make studio-level home DVDs, Blu-rays and 4K UHD Blu-rays with the captured videos that memorize all the happy moments with their dads in everyday life.

The special campaign ends right on Father's Day, that's June 19th. More information is available at DVDFab's website.

About DVDFab

DVDFab.cn, a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on Video Converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, UHD creator, and Blu-ray media player, etc. for more than 15 years with its well-known DVDFab software. It has more than 80 million global users. More information at DVDFab's website.

