DVDFab Video Converter Announces Recent Upgrade

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DVDFab Video Converter — a renowned video software service — announced a recent upgrade that provides full support for most video formats, an impressive achievement for the market leading software.

The announcement came days after it released its most recent update version, which includes major improvements. This upgrade increases compatibility with regard to video formats, making usability across various devices much easier.

Most Video Formats Supported

According to its official announcement, this tool now supports a majority of video formats such as AVI, FLV, MKV, MP4 and so on. Also included in its service package are a number of audio formats ranging from AAC, AC3, APE, MP3, to name a few. That is to say, as long as you have copyrights of the videos you want to modify or get the permission from the owner of them, most of them can be exported into various formats of videos and audios with DVDFab Video Converter. Along with these functions, it is also a video editor that you can use to edit videos for personal or office use.

To users, this means more convenience as playback compatibility increases across all devices.

A Revolutionary Step for Video Support Software

This upgrade happened in a context where more and more video formats are cropping up every day, and consequently pose severe challenges for devices to keep pace with the development of such formats.

Although many software has plunged into developing more comprehensive functions, very few of them has made a real success. The technological obstacles they met are so huge, that many of them have to settle for a less difficult solution. However, this doesn't solve users' problems well. People ask for a better and competent solution. That partly explains the reason why the recent upgrade by DVDFab Video Converter has been well received both in the industry and among users that many call this a revolutionary step for video support software.

An Excellent Video Support Software

DVDFab Video Converter is an excellent software that has received a lot of positive comments since its initial release. It performs competently and provides support for a wide range of video formats and useful tools. People who need edit videos in their daily life or office work may find this program very helpful.

SOURCE DVDFab