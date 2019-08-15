DVDFab Video Converter Upgrade Supports Numerous Output Formats

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DVDFab Video Converter recent upgrade allows users to convert videos to many 3D, 2D, and audio formats. Over ten 3D, thirteen 2D, and eleven audio formats with up to 7.1 channels are supported. The free video converter output formats give users more options than its competitors and preserve the resolution of high-quality videos to help its users receive quality content at the comfort of their homes.

According to a company insider, the ability to convert to various formats is the upgrade's most important feature. For specific supported formats, DVDFab Video Converter provides a list on its official website.

However, the upgrade provides more than additional output formats. It provides the essential tools and functions to help users modify original videos to their liking. From a technical side, users can adjust the original video resolution, pixel, frame rate, and more with a click of a button. Audio tweaking options are also available which turn the free video converter into a powerful audio converter.

Formats aside, users can choose their ideal device for their converted video. Devices include but not limited to iSO, Android and others.

From a creative side, it provides built-in, easy-to-use video editing tools. Video add-ons include credits, text, music, and images. Cropping and trimming the original video is also available. Underneath the tools, it provides a timeline to help track add-ons.

A unique feature is that users can change the converted video file name directly in DVDFab Video Converter and save converted videos to their desired directory or straight to their online streaming account. In the future users can save to their social media accounts. Before exporting, users can also preview their converted video.

DVDFab Video Converter converts a video directly from a computer, mobile, or over 200 websites. Via the DVDFab Remote, it connects a mobile device to DVDFab Video Converter and can track downloads in real-time.

Currently, DVDFab Video Converter supports Windows systems (10/8.1/8/7 (32-bit and 64-bit)) and Mac, and it needs at least 10GB of free hard disc space. It's also available in three versions: free, trial, and paid, all of which have different features.

DVDFab Video Converter is a free-to-download video converter with a free version, full trial, and paid version from DVDFab.cn, a professional multimedia software provider dedicated to providing video converters, DVD, Blu-ray, and UHD creators, and more. The software currently has more than 120 million global users across all of their products.

SOURCE DVDFab