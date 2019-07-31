DVDVideoSoft.com Launches Online YouTube Subtitles Downloader for Better Second Language Learning and More Effective Conversion of Any YouTube Video to Text

LONDON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DVDVideoSoft.com, a software vendor of user-centered apps and services, today announced the launch of an updated version of Online YouTube Subtitles Downloader .

The main feature of this new update is an absolutely clean and easy-to-read text rather than a .srt file with redundant information.

The expanded list of options include the ability to:

download subtitles in any language available

select time interval to download subtitles

choose standard timestamps to use in players

place time stamps at a selected time interval for easy reading and navigation

save as .srt format or plain text

Currently, DVDVideoSoft.com's team of developers is working on the third version of YouTube subtitles downloader which will make output text even cleaner.

Some of the new options will allow the ability to:

delete hyphenations, empty lines and combine text into sentences

delete any unrelated technical commentaries (laughter, music, applause)

breaks the text into semantic paragraphs, based on pauses in speech

If not very familiar with useful applications of subtitles downloader, please take a look at our guide on the future of learning second language.

Learn a foreign language while watching a favorite show

Summertime - spend this time productively improving a second language with the help of modern technology.

Most of the videos on YouTube have subtitles which can be turned on to help understand what's going on. But not everyone knows that there is one very effective way to learn new language - to study the text thoroughly before watching the video. After reading this text entirely one can comprehend foreign speech much better and memorize new words faster.

To prepare such a text, download subtitles with the help of online YouTube subtitles downloader.

This online app is different from many others as it can download simple, clean text. All others only allow the ability to download SRT file with time stamps and tag markups which are needed for synchronous video playback, yet get in the way of ease of reading.

So proceed to downloader, add a link to the YouTube video and receive a clean text file to assist in reading and discovering unknown words.

About DVDVideoSoft.com

DVDVideoSoft.com is a software developer known for its Free Studio. Since 2006 DVDVideoSoft.com has won numerous industry awards and has gained a lot of loyal fans.

Email: business@dvdvideosoft.com

SOURCE DVDVideoSoft.com

