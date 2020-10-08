DVDVideoSoft.com reviews two completely free video downloaders from YouTube

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DVDVideoSoft.com, a software vendor of apps and services for downloading/conversion/editing, prepared a helpful article about YouTube video downloaders that are totally free .

YouTube is one of the most famous online video hosting and sharing platforms. It is highly popular among people all over the world for its high-quality content. All can be watched online for free. But if you want to download and save a YouTube video for personal use to your PC or smartphone you need a special tool. Today we have a big number of free and paid YouTube downloading apps. But how can we choose a reliable and safe downloader? DVDVideoSoft Team is aware of this issue, too. And after the thorough research, the company chose two easy to use programs with which you'll be able to download video files from YouTube absolutely free.

What can you learn from this article?

Here you will find detailed instructions on how to use these two apps for YouTube download without any premium charges. The first program youtube-dl was written by a community of developers. Just copy the YouTube URL to Notepad and be ready to use Command Prompt for the video download. And the other downloading app is probably more familiar to you. VLC Media Player , developed by a non-commercial organization VideoLAN, is available not for playing media files only but also for downloading videos from YouTube! You can choose the program that is more convenient to use. The article contains screenshots and all the steps are easy to follow.

Are high-quality videos available for download?

You may think that using a free app you can't download YouTube videos in high resolution. These YouTube Downloaders have various parameters that will help you download the best possible video quality.

Have we convinced you that the article is worth reading? Try the guide now and enjoy the free video download from YouTube .

About DVDVideoSoft.com

DVDVideoSoft.com is a software development company famous for its first-class multimedia applications.

The DVDVideoSoft team is passionate about software and continues to develop in this field releasing new and updating older apps. All have modern UI and are easy enough for a novice user.

