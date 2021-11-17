Dvele CEO, Kurt Goodjohn, Joins CEOs for Electrification

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Rewiring America, the nation's leading non-profit working to electrify everything, announced Dvele CEO, Kurt Goodjohn, has agreed to join the newly-formed CEOs for Electrification coalition.

CEOs for Electrification brings together a coalition of companies to drive action-oriented solutions that accelerate market transformations required to electrify everything, starting with the American household. Research from Rewiring America shows 42 percent of U.S. energy emissions come from decisions made around the kitchen table: what we drive, how we heat and cool our homes, heat our water, dry our clothes, and power it all. That number grows to 65 percent when we include where we go to work and where our kids go to school. Working together, CEOs for Electrification aims to create millions of new local jobs, deliver energy bill savings from clean, electric appliances, improve indoor air quality and health outcomes, and reduce climate-warming emissions. Simply stated, we will not get to zero emissions by 2050 without electrification.

"Our children and future generations are depending on the actions we take today," said Goodjohn. "As leaders, it is our job to create every possible solution we can to avoid climate catastrophe and there's not another second to wait. By scaling our production of fully electrified, self-powered and intelligent homes, Dvele is showing the world a profound, positive impact on the electrification of everything. This is the way to achieve a healthy future for everyone."

CEOs for Electrification pledge to make electrification core to their business, developing plans to convert their companies' energy sources and the machines they use to clean electricity, finding ways to educate and reward employees who make the switch at home and at work and investing in products, businesses and technologies that enable the market transformation needed for widespread electrification. They will use their voices in their industry sector, with customers, with the news media, and with policy makers to support and educate about the immense benefits of electrifying everything.

Visit ceosforelectrification.org for more information.

About Rewiring America

Rewiring America is a growing nonprofit, working to launch a movement that electrifies everything, starting with our 121 million households. Through accurate, accessible, and actionable data and storytelling tools that power smart, inclusive advocacy and market-transforming partnerships, Rewiring America aims to achieve national emissions goals, improve our health, lower monthly bills, and create millions of clean energy jobs. For more information, visit https://www.rewiringamerica.org/.

About Dvele

Dvele is a privately held producer of next-generation modular homes. Founded in 2017 by pioneers of the modern modular home industry, San Diego-based Dvele has leveraged their expertise and efficient manufacturing process to create hyper-efficient, self-powered smart homes. Their philosophy is to develop homes that are better for your overall health and well-being, while also contributing to the well-being of the planet. These homes minimize waste and exceed structural, environmental, and home performance standards, without sacrificing an aesthetically pleasing style. For more information, visit http://www.dvele.com.

Media contact:

Leah Zeffren

The Co-Op Agency

[email protected]

310-734-7834

SOURCE Dvele

Related Links

https://www.dvele.com/

