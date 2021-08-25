Dvele Selected as an Eco-Leader by Green Builder® Media

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Dvele, a San Diego-based housing technology company known for its hyper-efficient self-powered modular homes, announced that it has been selected as an "Eco-Leader" by Green Builder® Media.

Green Builder® Media selects Eco-Leaders every year to honor companies who have taken exemplary steps towards sustainability for their business practices. With this year's theme focused on decarbonization, Dvele was recognized for its astonishing strides in reducing its carbon footprint in manufacturing and energy usage by assembling grid-independent homes that run on power from individual solar arrays and backup battery systems, and come equipped with advanced software and embedded intelligence to drive efficiency.

"We are honored to be acknowledged by Green Builder® Media for our self-powered homes," said Kurt Goodjohn, CEO and Co-Founder of Dvele. "We hope our Eco-Leader recognition serves as inspiration for other home builders to do their part in continuously adopting more sustainable building practices to aid in our mission of achieving a clean energy future for the next generation."

"Congratulations to Dvele for being selected as an Eco-Leader," said Sara Gutterman, Chief Executive Officer of Green Builder® Media. "We were impressed by Dvele's commitment to sustainability and hope other companies are encouraged by their decarbonization story."

About Dvele

Dvele is a privately held producer of next-generation modular homes. Founded in 2017 by pioneers of the modern modular home industry, San Diego-based Dvele has leveraged their expertise and efficient manufacturing process to create hyper-efficient, self-powered smart homes. Their philosophy is to develop homes that are better for your overall health and well-being, while also contributing to the well-being of the planet. These homes minimize waste and exceed structural, environmental, and home performance standards, without sacrificing an aesthetically pleasing style. For more information, visit http://www.dvele.com.

About Green Builder® Media

Green Builder® Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, effecting positive change by providing inspirational information to millions of early adopter consumers and progressive building professionals. Green Builder Media generates award-winning editorial, including breaking news, prominent market research, original insights and visionary thought pieces. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including Internet of Things, smart home technologies, net zero building, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables and clean transportation. 2021 marks our sixteenth year of offering innovative media, communications, and data services that provide real value to our clients.

