Dvele Tackles Power Grid Dependence with Luxury Self-Powered Homes

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dvele , a San Diego-based producer of modern, high-tech pre-fab homes, has announced that all of its homes will now be completely self-powered, thus providing a comprehensive solution that addresses climate change and power grid resilience. While California's 2020 Solar Panel Mandate will produce more clean energy, Dvele is years ahead with its Self-Powered Home Initiative and leading the way to a housing solution that not only provides clean energy with solar panels, but also utilizes it so efficiently that homes can be grid-independent with a battery backup system.

"The Solar Mandate is a great step in the right direction for creating more green energy, but it fails to solve the entire problem, which also includes the inefficient management and use of energy in most homes by our antiquated power grids," said Dvele Co-Founder and CEO, Kurt Goodjohn.

Beyond solar energy abundance, Dvele believes the real problem is the inefficient transportation and use of power by antiquated energy grids and under-regulated home efficiency standards. With less than ⅓ of transported energy making it to our homes and buildings (Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, 2018), the efficiency of power use and the elimination of its transportation has an equally, if not greater, potential to reduce carbon emissions by saving energy.

Dvele's ultra-efficient, fully electric, self-powered homes are designed with efficiency as a primary goal. Their homes are tested to meet the most stringent home efficiency requirements listed by the Passive House metrics and utilize advanced materials and assembly techniques that ultimately require their homes to utilize 84% less energy per square foot than a traditionally built home. With such efficiency, a Dvele home is capable of utilizing its solar array and battery backup system to make them fully grid-independent and insulated from the inconveniences and safety risks associated with long-term power outages, not to mention significant financial savings.

"By combining our home efficiency with our solar power and a battery backup system, we're providing a comprehensive solution that not only fully addresses climate change, but also reduces the risks associated with an antiquated power grid that will take many years and billions of dollars to fix," continued Goodjohn. "We are bringing energy independence to homeowners, as well as creating a new generation of self-powered, healthy homes and driving society to a clean energy future. Our children and future generations are depending on the actions we take today."

About Dvele

Dvele is a privately held producer of next-generation modular homes. Founded in 2017 by pioneers of the modern modular home industry, San Diego-based Dvele has leveraged their expertise and efficient manufacturing process to create hyper-efficient, self-powered homes. Their philosophy is to develop homes that are better for your overall health and well being, while also contributing to the well being of the planet. These homes minimize waste and exceed structural, environmental, and home performance standards, without sacrificing an aesthetically pleasing style. For more information, visit http://www.dvele.com.

Contact: Eden Cali

The Co-Op Agency

310-734-7834

SOURCE Dvele

Related Links

http://www.dvele.com

