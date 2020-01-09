DVIGear Appoints Audio Visual Material Ltd. as its Distributor for the United Kingdom

MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DVIGear, a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for professional display applications is pleased to announce that Audio Visual Material Ltd. (AVM) has been appointed as a distributor for its full range of Digital Signal Distribution products, including its award-winning DisplayNet product line.

With more than 50 years of expertise in selling high-tech audiovisual products, AVM is a specialist in the growing field of AV-over-IP products. Today the company manages a portfolio of over 400 regular customers, including many of the UK's preeminent ProAV system integrators, IT resellers and digital signage specialists.

"Our mission is to provide our customers with the highest level of service within the industry. We do this by building strong personal relationships with clients and maintaining a specialist niche that is highly customer-focused," said Mark Nisbet, Managing Director of AVM. "Our small team approach equates to a high level of focus and flexibility for our customers, which they cannot find elsewhere." "We are thrilled to have AVM join our team," said Steven Barlow, President of DVIGear. "Their technical expertise, excellent customer base and strong presence in the UK market make them an ideal partner for the UK market."

About DVIGear

Founded in 1999, DVIGear is a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications. Located in Marietta, Georgia, USA, DVIGear offers an extensive portfolio of high-performance digital video distribution products, including: DisplayNet AV-over-IP distribution systems, Switchers, Splitters, Extenders, Converters, Scalers, as well as copper and active optical cables. For more information, visit DVIGear.com and DisplayNet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Audio Visual Material Ltd.

Based in Lightwater, Surrey, AVM is a leading supplier of digital signal distribution products for the UK market. The company prides itself on offering top quality products combined with high levels of specialist and technical support from their in-house team, as well as a personal approach not found with large broadline distributors. To learn more about AVM, visit AVMltd.co.uk.

Contact: Steven Barlow / +1.770.421.6699 / Sales@DVIGear.com

