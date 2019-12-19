DVIGear Appoints Paul Beckelheimer as Business Development Manager for its Western Region

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DVIGear, a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for professional display applications is pleased to announce that Paul Beckelheimer has been appointed Business Development Manager for the Western United States for its full range of Digital Signal Distribution products, including its award-winning DisplayNet product line.

Paul has more than 30 years of senior management and solutions-based selling experience in the AV, cable, satellite and Internet services – managed hosting industries. Before joining DVIGear, he served as Western Regional Sales Director for ZeeVee, Inc. Paul served as Director of Operations Development for DIRECTV's Customer Care operations. Paul co-founded several technology start-ups, including Data393, Inc., a complex hosting and colocation provider which generated $20 million in revenue within 4 years. Paul earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Cincinnati and is a graduate of the Ohio State University Executive Development Program. Based in the Denver area, Paul can be contacted by phone at 303.809.3977 or by email at Paul.Beckelheimer@DVIGear.com.

"One of my passions is providing customers with the right solution. I'm very excited to now be able to provide customers with the right AV solution based on DVIGear products," said Beckelheimer. "We are thrilled to have Paul join our team," said Steven Barlow, President of DVIGear. "His enthusiasm, strong sales background and unwavering commitment to product excellence will enable him to uniquely meet our customers' needs."

About DVIGear

Founded in 1999, DVIGear is a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications. Located in Marietta, Georgia, USA, DVIGear offers an extensive portfolio of high-performance digital video distribution products, including: DisplayNet AV-over-IP distribution systems, Switchers, Splitters, Extenders, Converters, Scalers, as well as copper and active optical cables. For more information, visit DVIGear.com and DisplayNet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

DVIGear, DVIGear & Design, DisplayNet and DisplayNet & Design are trademarks of DVIGear, Inc. and may not be used without the prior written permission of DVIGear, Inc. SDVoE is a trademark of the SDVoE Alliance. © 2019 DVIGear, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Contact: Steven Barlow / +1.770.421.6699 / Sales@DVIGear.com

DVIGear Logo • Paul Beckelheimer • Territory Map

SOURCE DVIGear, Inc.

Related Links

http://DVIGear.com

