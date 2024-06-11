DVIGear Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Innovative New Products at InfoComm 2024

Heralds new benchmarks in performance, versatility, and value for both AVoIP and Optical Extender Applications

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1999 by industry visionary Gary Kayye, DVIGear is celebrating its 25th anniversary. As a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity products for global markets, DVIGear has forged an enduring reputation for product excellence in nearly every segment of the ProAV marketplace. Crowning its past achievements, DVIGear is launching a host of new, cutting-edge products, which will be on display at InfoComm 2024 in Las Vegas, NV from June 12–14 in Booth C8121.

DisplayNet® – AVoIP with Unmatched Performance and Value

Building on its past success, DVIGear is launching two new DisplayNet models at InfoComm: the DN-300H and DN-300T. Both models are compatible with the award-winning DN-300 and utilize the latest SDVoE technology, which provides flawless HDMI video distribution with limitless scalability, zero-frame latency and zero image artifacts.

DisplayNet's DN-300H SDVoE Transmitter / Receiver supports USB HID device extension and routing with instant switching. Unlike other conventional KVM solutions, the unit provides innovative software-defined KVM functionality and multi-screen KVM support, plus advanced features including hotkey routing and system control.

The DN-300T SDVoE Transceiver provides the same robust feature set as the original DN-300 model with the addition of a full duplex transceiver mode that can simultaneously send and receive AVoIP data. This mode greatly enhances the versatility of the unit and allows for some AVoIP systems to be implemented with half the number of DisplayNet endpoints, thus enabling significant cost savings.

Compact 4K/60p Optical Extenders for Professional Applications

DVIGear will launch two new 4K /60p (4:4:4) professional-grade optical extenders at InfoComm. The DVI-7318 4K HDMI Fiber Optic Extender supports HDMI 2.0 source signals and provides fully uncompressed optical extension using a single strand of Multi-Mode optical fiber at distances of up to 300 meters (984 ft.). This compact unit is enclosed in a rugged die-cast metal case that includes wire tie fixation points for easy mounting. The unit can store the EDID from any connected display or operate in an EDID passthrough mode for applications that require HDCP support.

The DVI-7346 12G-SDI Fiber Optic Extender is an ultra-compact, high performance fiber optic extender that supports SDI, HD-SDI, 3G-SDI and 12G-SDI signal extension over a single strand of Single-Mode optical fiber at distances up to 6.2 miles (~10 km). These units utilize low-profile metal cases equipped with rugged locking optical and BNC SDI connectors. The locking ST fiber connectors are supplied with twist-locking metal covers to prevent dust buildup inside the fiber optic connectors. The optical fiber transmission is immune to environmental signal noise and has a low RFI / EMI profile for sensitive applications.

With value-driven price points, these features make both units the perfect solution for 4K /60p signal extension over long cable distances in even the most demanding broadcast, production, and live events environments.

