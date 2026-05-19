DVIGear Introduces DisplayNet® Connect for AI Agents, Bringing Natural-Language Control to Professional AV-over-IP Systems

New MCP Server integrates DisplayNet® with Claude, OpenAI Codex, Gemini CLI and other agentic AI platforms to accelerate AV system development, integration and troubleshooting

MARIETTA, Ga., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DVIGear, a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for professional display applications, today announced DisplayNet® Connect for AI Agents, the first agent integration for an AV-over-IP signal distribution platform. DisplayNet Connect lets AI assistants and agent frameworks configure, control, and troubleshoot DisplayNet systems through natural language, leveraging the DisplayNet API. The product is built on Model Context Protocol (MCP) for broad compatibility with leading agent platforms such as Claude, OpenAI Codex, and Gemini CLI. The underlying integration approach is protocol-agnostic and can be extended to other agent interfaces as the ecosystem evolves.

DVIGear's DisplayNet platform powers AV extension, switching, multiview and video wall applications across enterprise, government, education and broadcast environments. With DisplayNet Connect for AI Agents, developers and integrators will be able to query system state, generate routing and video wall configurations, build custom integrations and user interfaces, and analyze logs — all using natural language. The result is a dramatic reduction in the time required to take a DisplayNet system from rack-up to production.

"DisplayNet has always been about giving integrators a more flexible and intelligent way to move AV signals over standard IP networks," said Steven Barlow, President of DVIGear. "DisplayNet Connect for AI Agents is the next logical step. We are taking the parts of an AV-over-IP project that have traditionally required deep API expertise — writing integrations, building control UIs, debugging issues in the field — and making them accessible through the same AI tools our customers already use every day."

DisplayNet Connect for AI Agents is designed to compress workflows that previously required days of custom development into minutes. Typical applications include:

Generating integration code and control interfaces from natural-language descriptions of the desired behavior.





Configuring routing, multiview layouts and video walls without manually programming the underlying API.





Diagnosing system issues by allowing AI agents to read and interpret DisplayNet logs in real time.

DisplayNet is built on the SDVoE® (Software Defined Video over Ethernet) standard, which delivers zero-latency, uncompromised 4K AV transport over standard 10Gb Ethernet. Because DisplayNet Connect speaks directly to the DisplayNet management server, organizations gain AI-assisted workflows without giving up the interoperability, performance and security that come with a standards-based AV-over-IP platform.

DisplayNet Connect for AI Agents is coming soon. For more information, visit www.DisplayNet.com.

About DVIGear

Since 1999 DVIGear has been a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications. Located in Marietta, Georgia, USA, DVIGear offers an extensive portfolio of high-performance digital video distribution products, including: DisplayNet® AV-over-IP distribution systems, HyperLight® active optical cables, Switchers, Extenders, Converters, Scalers, and MultiViewers. For more information, visit DVIGear.com and DisplayNet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About SDVoE

The SDVoE Alliance is a nonprofit consortium of technology providers collaborating to standardize the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals in professional AV environments, and to create an ecosystem around SDVoE technology allowing software to define AV applications. Learn more at www.sdvoe.org.

DVIGear, Inc. is the owner of numerous trademarks, both registered and unregistered, including without limitation, the following marks: DVIGEAR®, DISPLAYNET®, DISPLAYNET SERVER®, DISPLAYNET MANAGER®, N/AV Design®, HYPERLIGHT® and WILDCAT®.

SDVoE® Alliance is a registered trademark, and SDVoE™ and SDVoE API™ are trademarks of the SDVoE Alliance. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2026 DVIGear, Inc.

Contact:

Lisa Barlow Flournoy

+1.770.421.6699

[email protected]

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SOURCE DVIGear