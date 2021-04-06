DVIGear Releases DisplayNet 3.0 Software Update

MARIETTA, Ga., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DVIGear, a leading manufacturer of digital connectivity products, has released the latest version of their DisplayNet® Software, DisplayNet 3.0. Freely available to all DisplayNet customers, this update includes substantial security enhancements alongside updates to the SDVoE® platform and numerous user experience improvements.

Enhanced Security Management

DisplayNet 3.0 comes with an array of advanced security features, including support for API access via SSH; TLS support with Integrated Certificate Management; and Device Claiming, which protects systems from Rogue Server Attacks. These features enhance the security of DisplayNet and offer a layer of protection that surpasses the industry standard for SDVoE systems.

The Latest SDVoE Platform Updates

DisplayNet 3.0 ships with the latest versions of essential SDVoE platform components, including SDVoE API 3.1.2 and firmware 4.1.2 for DN-200 and DN-150 Series hardware. These updates include improvements to device reliability and compatibility, as well as the latest version of the SDVoE API specification. DVIGear is proud to be a Contributing Member in the SDVoE Alliance. DisplayNet 3.0 takes full advantage of all of the latest improvements to the SDVoE platform, and provides system integrators and end-users with unparalleled performance, robust security, and unmatched flexibility.

Other Improvements

In addition to enhanced security and SDVoE platform updates, DisplayNet 3.0 includes a number of various improvements and enhancements to existing functionality. These improvements include enhancements to overall UI responsiveness, optimized MultiView layout creation, a new splash-screen for an improved loading experience, and a new Setup Wizard to help users configure their systems to meet security requirements.

The DisplayNet 3.0 Software Update is available now for free to all existing DisplayNet customers. For more information, or to learn more about DisplayNet, please reach out to your DVIGear Representative, or visit our website at DisplayNet.com.

About DVIGear

Since 1999 DVIGear has been a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications. Located in Marietta, Georgia, USA, DVIGear offers an extensive portfolio of high-performance digital video distribution products, including: DisplayNet® AV-over-IP distribution systems, HyperLight® active optical cables, Switchers, Splitters, Extenders, Converters, Scalers, and MultiViewers. For more information, visit DVIGear.com and DisplayNet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

DVIGear, Inc. is the owner of numerous trademarks, both registered and unregistered, including without limitation, the following marks: DVIGEAR®, DISPLAYNET®, DISPLAYNET SERVER®, DISPLAYNET MANAGER®, N/AV Design®, and HYPERLIGHT®. SDVoE is a registered trademark of the SDVoE Alliance and used under license. All other third-party trademarks used herein are the properties of their respective owners.

