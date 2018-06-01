DVIGear's DisplayNet, 4K Products Featured at InfoComm 2018

The DN-200 Series is a dramatic extension of the DisplayNet AV-over-IP product line. Each Transmitter accepts multiple source signals including HDMI (with embedded audio and HDCP), DisplayPort, analog stereo audio, bidirectional IR, RS-232, and 1GbE Ethernet. These input signals are packetized into a 10GbE stream and are distributed to destinations via an off-the-shelf 10GbE network switch. The DN-200 Series supports twisted pair (CAT6a or CAT7) media up to 328 ft. (100 meters), or Fiber Optic media using an industry standard SFP+ module supporting extension distances up to 18 miles (30 km). The 10GbE switch provides a highly efficient and reliable means of distributing AV signals from many sources to an array of Receiver units, which convert the packetized data to AV output signals at the destination in real time without introducing frame latency or any loss of image quality.

The DN-200 Series leverages the latest SDVoE technology to distribute uncompressed AV signals with resolutions up to 4K /60p over a 10GbE Ethernet network. The DN-200 Series adds support for HDMI 2.0 with up to 12-bit color, HDCP 2.2, DisplayPort 1.2, and High Speed USB 2.0. A high-performance scaler in both the Transmitter (Tx) and Receiver (Rx) units enables very Fast Switching, MultiViewer,and enhanced Video Wall processing. DN-200 transmitter and receiver units are available starting at $1,350 (USD) MSRP per end point.

DVIGear will also exhibit its latest DNS-200 DisplayNet Server™ at the show. DisplayNet Server provides a central interface between the control equipment/software and the DisplayNet endpoint devices; therefore, it is an integral component of every DisplayNet system. This server supports web browser-based DisplayNet Manager™ software that provides a host of powerful control features, as well as tools to facilitate the use of third party controllers that enable DisplayNet to be easily integrated into a wide range of professional AV applications. DisplayNet Server and DisplayNet Manager make the system integration process easier, faster and more efficient.

DisplayPort 1.4 Active Optical Cables Deliver Performance and Value

DVIGear's HyperLight® Series is a new generation of advanced Active Optical Cables (AOC) that employs cutting edge technology to deliver unprecedented resolution, performance and value. The award-winning DVI-26xxx-AOC Series supports DisplayPort 1.4 and provides a wide range of features in a compact, lightweight form‑factor. They are fully HDCP 1.4 / 2.2 compliant, transmitting signals with data rates up to 32.4 Gbps. (HBR3). These features enable HyperLight cables to support very high resolution applications at 4K / 60Hz (4:4:4) with cable lengths up to 100 meters, and 8K / 30Hz (4:4:4) up to 50 meters.

HyperLight cables are plenum-rated (UL CMP-OF). Constructed using a hybrid design of Polyfluorinated Optical Fiber and copper wires, they are rugged, yet lightweight, compact and highly flexible, with a two millimeters minimum bend radius. To further minimize cable diameter, DisplayPort docking connectors may be detached making the cables easy to install in narrow conduits and plenum spaces. Video signals are transmitted over the optical fibers, making them immune to interference from environmental noise. The optical transmission path provides a very low RFI / EMI profile that allows the cables to be installed in sensitive applications with strict security requirements. By drawing power from the connected DisplayPort source, the need for an external power supply is fully eliminated. HyperLight cables are ideally suited for applications that require ultra-high resolution DisplayPort signals to be extended over long runs with flawless image quality. These cables are attractively priced and available for immediate shipment.

MultiPort 4K Fiber Optic Extenders Designed for Extreme Requirements

The DVI-7340 and DVI-7341 are high-performance 4K Optical Extenders designed to meet and exceed the most demanding system requirements, while retaining a price point comparable to copper extension solutions. By using fiber optic technology, these extenders can achieve much greater distances than other extension methods such as copper cables or CAT-X extenders. Each extender set consists of an optical transmitter module that converts the AV signals into light pulses for transmission over a single strand of Multi-Mode or Single-Mode optical fiber cable. An optical receiver module converts the light pulses back to AV signals for the display as well as other downstream devices. The units handle cable distances of up to 1,000 ft. (300 m) with or without HDCP. In applications where HDCP compliance is not required, optical links up to 1.2 miles (2 km) are supported. The extenders manage multiple signals such as uncompressed HDMI or DVI, embedded audio, balanced or unbalanced external audio, bidirectional IR, RS‑232 and Ethernet using a single fiber optic cable. Managing HDMI with embedded audio as well as independently routed balanced audio signal extension, they support ultra-high resolutions up to 4K (UHD), and offer three EDID modes. The DVI-7340 and DVI-7341 are shipping now at $1,350 (USD) list price per set.

DVIGear will also be exhibiting its comprehensive suite of AV connectivity solutions at InfoComm 2018 in Booth C2809.

