DVIRC Presents The 9Th Annual Greater Philadelphia Manufacturing Summit

The event will feature keynote speaker Brian Beaulieu, CEO and Principal of ITR Economics. Back by popular demand, Beaulieu, who is lauded as one of the country's most informed economists, will provide his entertaining and accurate perspective on government initiatives, consumer trends, market opportunities, labor issues, and production costs, as well as business responses, tactics, and strategies given the projected economic changes.

The event will also include a panel discussion with regional manufacturing leaders Rich Latella, Plant Manager, New Hudson Facades, Heidi McKenna, President, The Fredericks Company, and Michael Luber, Vice President of Business Transformation & Operational Excellence, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages, about ways they have differentiated themselves in a tight labor market. Joel Simon of Emsi Burning Glass will share findings from a Labor Demand Study DVIRC commissioned and will engage the audience on workforce issues and opportunities.

Tickets to the Summit and more information can be found here.

About DVIRC

DVIRC is a regional economic development organization with a public purpose—to support the profitable growth of small and mid-sized U.S. manufacturers. Our vision is to have the region's manufacturing companies recognized as among the most advanced and innovative manufacturing companies in the world. Our mission is to strengthen regional manufacturing companies by helping them continuously improve their competitiveness and profitable growth. We support manufacturers through three practice areas: consulting, customized training and education, and executive network groups. Since 1988 we have served more than 2,000 manufacturers and generated over $2 Billion in client impact. For more information visit www.dvirc.org.

CONTACT

Lonni Gajer

215-464-8550

[email protected]

SOURCE Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center

Related Links

dvirc.org

