dvm360® and Veterinary Hospital Managers Association Select Catherine Coloccia as 2021 Practice Manager of the Year

"Congratulations to Catherine for all of her amazing work as a practice manager throughout the ongoing pandemic," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of dvm360®. "Her motivational leadership style and her unique ability to step out of her comfort zone to identify and implement innovative solutions make her truly deserving of this award. Additionally, we would like to thank our friends at Nationwide® for their sponsorship of the Practice Manager of the Year Award. As a very loyal supporter of veterinary professionals since day one, this would not be possible without their greatly appreciated assistance."

Since becoming practice manager in 2018, Coloccia has worked diligently to make her hospital a better place for everyone. Under her guidance, her clinic has become 100% paperless. She launched a successful campaign to improve the compliance rate for heartworm and flea and tick prevention, and within 5 years, compliance rates rose from 8% to 32%.

"Outstanding practice managers have several attributes in common. They are committed to the practice, well informed, innovative, thoughtful, confident, and lifelong learners. We are excited to see how Coloccia employs her skills, out-of-the-box thinking, and dedication to ushering in change and improvements in the months ahead," said Christine Shupe, CAE, executive director of VHMA.

The award will be presented to Coloccia at Fetch, a dvm360® Conference, Kansas City, in August at the Kansas City Convention Center in Missouri.

For more information about the Practice Manager of the Year award, click here.



This program is sponsored by Nationwide®

About dvm360®

The leading media-content provider in the veterinary market, dvm360® has been in operation for more than 50 years. It provides readers with top-of-the-line digital and print content that focuses on every aspect of a veterinary professional's life. In addition, dvm360® hosts continuing education (CE) conferences that provide a 360-degree educational engagement experience for veterinary professionals.

About Nationwide®

With more than 1 million insured pets, pet insurance from Nationwide is the first and largest pet health insurance provider in the United States. Since 1982, Nationwide has helped provide pet owners with peace of mind and is committed to being the trusted choice of America's pet lovers.

Nationwide plans cover dogs, cats, birds and exotic pets for multiple medical problems and conditions relating to accidents, illnesses and injuries. Medical plans are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Products underwritten by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company (CA), Columbus, OH; National Casualty Company (all other states), Columbus, OH. Agency of Record: DVM Insurance Agency. All are subsidiaries of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. Nationwide, the Nationwide N and Eagle, and Nationwide is on your side are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. ©2021 Nationwide. Pet owners can find Nationwide pet insurance on Facebook or follow on Twitter. For more information about Nationwide pet insurance, call 800-672-9259 or visit BestPetInsuranceEver.com .

About VHMA

The VHMA is a nationally recognized thought leader and innovator in providing training, education, and resources to more than 4,000 members and a trusted resource the veterinary sector relies on for industry insights, research, and advocacy to ensure performance at the highest levels. VHMA's core purpose is to advance and support veterinary practice management professionals by developing professional competence, supporting and encouraging standards through the industry's highest-level certification program, the Certified Veterinary Practice Manager, and providing individuals with a network for professional connection and support. For more information, go to www.vhma.org.

dvm360® Media Contact

Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777

[email protected]

SOURCE dvm360®