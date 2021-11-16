dvm360® Announces Winners of Inaugural Veterinary Heroes™ Program

"As a fellow veterinarian and the master of ceremony, I'm honored to congratulate all of the winners of the first-ever Veterinary Heroes™ award program," said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, chief veterinary officer at Fetch, Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference® (ACVC) and dvm360®. "It is truly an honor to be a part of an incredibly hardworking essential profession that goes above and beyond the call of duty for animals."

The 2021 Veterinary Heroes™ winners are as follows:

Client Service Representative

Susie Martin

Dermatology

Maria Ierace, DVM, DACVD

Emergency Medicine

Charity J. Uman, MS, DVM

General Practitioner

CPT Kelly Willard, DVM

Integrative Medicine

Curtis Wells Dewey, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Neurology), DACVS, CTCVMP, CCRP

Internal Medicine

Caeley J. Melmed, DVM, DACVIM (SAIM)

Surgery

Daniel Stobie, DVM, MS, DACVS

Technician Medicine

Inger Reres, LVT, VTS (SAIM)

