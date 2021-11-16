dvm360® Announces Winners of Inaugural Veterinary Heroes™ Program
Nov 16, 2021, 09:00 ET
CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- dvm360®, the No. 1 multimedia platform in the veterinary industry, is thrilled to announce the winners of the inaugural Veterinary Heroes™ recognition program. Inductees will be honored on Dec. 1, 2021, in conjunction with Fetch dvm360®conference, in San Diego, California.
This Veterinary Heroes™ Program — sponsored by Nationwide, Merck, Zoetis, Clevor®, Blue Buffalo, NorthStar VETS, and MedVet — celebrates the achievements of outstanding veterinary professionals who have worked to push the field forward and make a difference in animal care.
"As a fellow veterinarian and the master of ceremony, I'm honored to congratulate all of the winners of the first-ever Veterinary Heroes™ award program," said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, chief veterinary officer at Fetch, Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference® (ACVC) and dvm360®. "It is truly an honor to be a part of an incredibly hardworking essential profession that goes above and beyond the call of duty for animals."
The 2021 Veterinary Heroes™ winners are as follows:
Client Service Representative
Susie Martin
Dermatology
Maria Ierace, DVM, DACVD
Emergency Medicine
Charity J. Uman, MS, DVM
General Practitioner
CPT Kelly Willard, DVM
Integrative Medicine
Curtis Wells Dewey, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Neurology), DACVS, CTCVMP, CCRP
Internal Medicine
Caeley J. Melmed, DVM, DACVIM (SAIM)
Surgery
Daniel Stobie, DVM, MS, DACVS
Technician Medicine
Inger Reres, LVT, VTS (SAIM)
For more information and to register for the event, click here.
About dvm360®
The leading media-content provider in the veterinary market, dvm360® has been in operation for more than 50 years. It provides readers with top-of-the-line digital and print content that focuses on every aspect of a veterinary professional's life. In addition, dvm360® hosts continuing education (CE) conferences that provide a 360-degree educational engagement experience for veterinary professionals. These conferences include several Fetch dvm360® conferences and the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference®, CE events that have been a staple in the veterinary community for decades. dvm360® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America. MJH Life Sciences™ is dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.
Media Contact
Kristie Luff
609-516-3722
[email protected]
SOURCE dvm360®
Share this article