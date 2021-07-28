dvm360® Now Accepting Nominations for Inaugural Veterinary Heroes™ Program

The Veterinary Heroes™ program recognizes individuals who have achieved landmark successes within veterinary medicine. Tweet this

The Veterinary Heroes™ awards program recognizes and celebrates those individuals who have achieved landmark successes within veterinary medicine.

A panel of distinguished judges from the dvm360® Advisory Board will award this special recognition to one honoree in each category who makes a measurable difference to improve patient outcomes in one of the following areas: behavioral medicine, client service representative, dermatology, general practitioner, integrative medicine, internal medicine, oncology medicine, pain medicine, surgery, and technician medicine.

"We are delighted to celebrate and honor veterinary professionals who have gone above and beyond in caring for animals and their owners, especially during this pandemic," said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, chief veterinary officer at dvm360®. "Being nominated by fellow peers will make this award even more special and gratifying."

The world's first and largest pet health insurance provider in the United States, Nationwide®, is a proud sponsor of the Veterinary Heroes™ program. Nationwide® insures more than one million pets, making them trusted experts in the veterinary field. Their sponsorship has contributed to the success of the program thus far, with more exciting initiatives to come.

The Veterinary Heroes™ 2021 recognition program will be held December 1, 2021, at the San Diego Convention Center, in conjunction with the Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego.

For more information and to submit a nomination, click here.

For more information about Nationwide®, click here.

