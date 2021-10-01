Dvm360 Welcomes Eleven New Global Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) Members

As an indication of its commitment to the global field of veterinary medicine, dvm360® joined forces with the Ask Jan for Help, LLC, BondVet, Companion Animal Euthanasia Training Academy (CAETA), Companion Consultancy, FirstVet, MedVet, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, NorthStar VETS, Pawsibiities Vet Med, The Veterinary Cooperative, and TEEF for Life. The new partners make up the organization's first group to include international inductees.

"We are thrilled to welcome the first international group of strategic alliance partners, who will help us continue to raise the standards of animal care," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president, and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of the dvm360®. "We are looking forward to collaborating on initiatives that give back to the animal care community."

The SAP program provides partnering advocacy organizations, medical associations, and veterinary schools with international and national reach and visibility. Through the program, dvm360® fosters collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted veterinary practitioners for the benefit of the profession. dvm360® works with its affiliates to share information and highlight the diverse veterinary communities they support.

