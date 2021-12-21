dvm360® Welcomes Twenty-One New Partners to Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- dvm360®, the No. 1 multimedia platform in the veterinary industry, is pleased to announce that they have added 21 new partners to their Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

"It is my pleasure to welcome 21 new partners to the dvm360® Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of dvm360®. "Alongside the existing partners, I am confident that the newly established partnerships with each of these program members will result in outstanding initiatives within the veterinary profession."

The new partners are:

The SAP program provides partnering advocacy organizations, medical associations, and veterinary schools with international and national reach and visibility. Through the SAP program, dvm360® fosters collaboration and open exchange of information among trusted veterinary professionals for the benefit of the profession. dvm360® works with affiliated partners to share information and highlight the diverse veterinary communities they support.

For a full list of dvm360 SAP partners, click here.

About dvm360®

The leading media-content provider in the veterinary market, dvm360® has been in operation for more than 50 years. It provides readers with top-of-the-line digital and print content that focuses on every aspect of a veterinary professional's life. In addition, dvm360® hosts continuing education (CE) conferences that provide a 360-degree educational engagement experience for veterinary professionals. dvm360® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America. MJH Life Sciences™ dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

