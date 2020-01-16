DVSAnalytics Announces New Regional Sales Manager

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DVSAnalytics is pleased to announce it is expanding its regional sales and account management team to support the market growth of its partners. Art Herold has joined DVS as Regional Sales Manager for the Southeastern United States and Latin America.

"DVSAnalytics Workforce Optimization solutions easily integrate with all major communication platforms, enhancing the value to our Partners," said Herold. "Furthermore, the Company's emphasis on providing practical solutions that simplify contact center managements' daily workload allows us to help our Partners delight their customers."

Formerly Regional Sales Manager at XMedius, a provider of unified communications software, Art Herold's new role is aimed at growing our Partners' workforce optimization solution sales.

"We're excited to have Art joining our DVS team. DVSAnalytics is uniquely positioned to meet the rapidly changing needs of the contact center market," said Kathleen Kelly, Vice President of Sales, DVSAnalytics. "Expanding our regional management coverage ensures our continued ability to provide an optimal customer experience for both our partners and customers."

For over 35 years, DVSAnalytics has been delivering practical Workforce Optimization (WFO) solutions designed to boost contact center performance and enhance the customer experience. Encore® WFO includes interaction recording, quality management, desktop and speech analytics, automated coaching, e-learning, and workforce management capabilities. Engineered to simplify the daily workload of contact center management, Encore is proven to boost agent productivity, performance and retention while reducing supervisor time requirements.

To learn more about DVS, visit www.DVSAnalytics.com.

About DVSAnalytics

DVSAnalytics practical Workforce Optimization solutions are designed to improve the customer experience, maximize employee performance and productivity with analytics-enabled insights into interactions and contact center operations. Encore® includes interaction recording, analytics, quality and performance management, workforce management, reporting, and more. Learn more at www.DVSAnalytics.com or follow DVS on LinkedIn and Twitter.

