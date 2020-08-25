DVSAnalytics Delivers Enhanced Cloud Integrations for Contact Centers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DVSAnalytics, a leading provider of workforce optimization software for contact centers, shines a spotlight on its enhanced cloud contact center offerings at Customer Contact Week. Today, DVS announced the release of Interaction Analytics, which bundles its Encore® Workforce Optimization as a Service (WFOaaS) applications that deliver the most value for customers using UCaaS and CCaaS platforms. UCaaS and CCaaS solutions typically include audio recording with their solutions. DVS Interaction Analytics leverages those recordings to provide an expanded view of the interactions and gain valuable insights into the business and its customers.

"We are excited to offer Interaction Analytics to our UCaaS and CCaaS customers," stated Rita Dearing, President and Chief Technology Officer, DVSAnalytics. "These packaged offerings include the best applications for businesses to gain a 360-degree view of interactions and truly understand the voice of the customer."

DVS Interaction Analytics is available in two tiers:

Essentials – Desktop Recording synced with UCaaS/CCaaS audio recordings, enhanced Search and Retrieval with Call Analytics, and Performance Management tools including eLearning.

Advanced – Speech Analytics and/or Desktop Analytics.

DVS Interaction Analytics delivers insight into customer interactions, boosts performance, and helps understand the voice of the customer. These user-friendly WFOaaS solutions are now available for Amazon Connect, RingCentral UCaaS, Avaya Cloud Office, BT Cloud Work, AT&T [email protected], TELUS Business Connect, and other UCaaS and CCaaS platforms.

The annual Customer Contact Week event showcases the latest and most innovative contact center and customer experience technologies in the world. This year, the CCW Expo has gone digital, being presented online August 24 and continuing through August 27.

To learn more about Encore Workforce Optimization as a Service, visit www.DVSAnalytics.com.

About DVSAnalytics

DVSAnalytics (DVS) workforce optimization solutions (WFO) are designed to improve the customer experience and maximize employee engagement and productivity by offering analytics-enabled insights into customer interactions and contact center operations. The DVS Encore® WFO suite includes interaction recording, quality management, analytics, workforce management, reporting, and a powerful set of employee engagement capabilities. The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Learn more at www.DVSAnalytics.com or follow DVS on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Susan Leid

DVSAnalytics

(480) 538-2020

[email protected]

SOURCE DVSAnalytics

Related Links

https://www.dvsanalytics.com/

