D&W Fine Pack LLC Announces Gary Rehwinkel as Chief Executive Officer

WOOD DALE, Ill., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 24, D&W Fine Pack LLC announced the appointment of Gary Rehwinkel as new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Keith Maib, who served as the company's interim Chief Executive for the past year.

Mr. Rehwinkel is a proven rigid packaging industry leader, having served in top positions at several major food packaging companies in both the U.S. and Europe. He brings to D&W vast operational, product and strategic experience in the food packaging industry. He has an industry reputation for product innovation and sustainability transformation successes.

Wayne Kocourek, Chairman of D&W and Mid Oaks Investments, D&W's majority shareholder, stated: "We are very pleased to have attracted a proven industry executive of Gary's stature to lead D&W. We'd like to thank Keith for his leadership during this transformational period in D&W's history, his assistance in recruiting Gary, and the orderly transition of his responsibilities to Gary."

Keith Maib stated: "I want to thank D&W employees and leadership for their support over this past year. Under Gary's leadership, I believe D&W will make great strides forward. I look forward to Gary and D&W's continued success."

Gary brings with him 30 years of executive and management experience in the food packaging industry. Early experience was with industry leading companies like Mobil Oil, Tenneco and Pactiv, where he held senior positions in operations, engineering, business development and product innovation.

More recently, Gary has been instrumental in leading the successful strategic and operational transformation for companies in the private equity arena providing a wide range of packaging formats including rigid, flexible, labels and folding cartons. Gary joins D&W after recently leading Coveris UK Food & Consumer Packaging Division.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Louisiana Tech University.

D&W Fine Pack LLC is a leader in food packaging and foodservice disposables, providing a broad range of single-use containers, tableware, cutlery, straws and meal kits. A committed leader in sustainable developments, D&W promotes eco-friendly packaging using renewable resources.

