D&W Fine Pack Partners with Eastman to Innovate and Introduce New Earth Smart™ Commercially Compostable Drinking Straws

The first plastic straws certified commercially compostable and biodegradable, to help divert plastics from landfills. Tweet this

"Earth Smart™ straws look and perform like conventional plastic straws," notes Fran Rizzo, Director of Marketing at D&W Fine Pack, "and they are the first straws that have commercially compostable and biodegradable certifications, while helping divert plastics out of landfills – all at the same time. An environmentally friendly choice with great performance."

"Unlike conventional plastics, Aventa™ Renew materials are made with ingredients that biodegrade in compost, soil, water, and marine environments and are naturally consumed by microorganisms, leaving no remaining microplastics" said David Nelson, Director of Eastman's Biodegradable Platform, adding "We are excited to work with D&W Fine Pack to deliver truly sustainable solutions for the foodservice market without compromising the consumer experience".

Earth Smart™ clear straws are available in 7.75" and 10.25" long jumbo (.209" diameter) sizes, for sodas, juices, milk, iced tea and similar cold drinks, and 8.5" and 10.25" long jumbo (.275" diameter) sizes for thick drinks such as freezes and smoothies.

For more information, visit dwfinepack.com

D&W Fine Pack LLC, headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois is a leader in food packaging and foodservice disposables, providing a broad range of single-use containers, tableware, cutlery, straws and meal kits. As a committed leader in sustainable developments, D&W promotes eco-friendly packaging using renewable resources.

Earth Smart is a trademark of D&W Fine Pack LLC. Aventa™ is a trademark of Eastman.

*certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). This certification ensures that products come from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social and economic benefits.

**calculated using ISCC Plus (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) mass-balance.

###

CONTACT: Fran Rizzo, Director of Marketing

D&W Fine Pack LLC

1372 North Old Laurens Road

Fountain Inn, SC 29644

[email protected]

(864) 409-4468

SOURCE D&W Fine Pack

Related Links

http://www.dwfinepack.com/

