DW Healthcare Partners Announces Sale of LKC Technologies to AMETEK, Inc.

TORONTO and PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DW Healthcare Partners ("DWHP"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, today announces the sale of LKC Technologies to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME).

As leaders in the world of visual electrophysiology, LKC Technologies, a portfolio company of DW Healthcare Partners' Founders Fund, is dedicated to preserving sight by expanding access to objective functional retinal assessments. For over 35 years, LKC has pioneered innovations in diagnostic technology, transforming complex visual electrophysiology into intuitive, accessible solutions for clinicians and researchers worldwide.

Building on decades of industry leadership, the company's handheld, non-invasive electroretinography (ERG) device, the RETeval, delivers reliable, objective data that supports the diagnosis and management of retinal and optic nerve diseases. Anchored by a mission to improve patient outcomes, LKC empowers eye care professionals with innovative tools and quality customer service to advance clinical care and accelerate research. "We would like to thank the team at DWHP for their tremendous support over the last three years." stated Dina Dubey, CEO of LKC Technologies. "They have been wonderful partners and have made significant contributions to the incredible growth and success of the company."

"LKC Technologies represents exactly the kind of opportunity we look for—a company with a deeply rooted mission and a product that fundamentally changes patient outcomes," said Gabe Becher, Managing Director at DW Healthcare Partners. "Over the course of our partnership, we worked closely with the exceptional team at LKC to scale their operations and raise awareness of functional retinal testing in detecting sight-threatening diseases early. We are incredibly proud of what the company achieved and look forward to watching LKC continue to flourish."

William Blair served as exclusive financial advisor to LKC Technologies.

